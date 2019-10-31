In a conference call with analysts and investors, Wayfair said it expects fourth-quarter net revenue of $2.48 billion to $2.525 billion, missing even the lowest estimates from analysts who follow the company.

The Boston-based online retailer issued a disappointing outlook for the critical holiday quarter on Thursday morning, and Wall Street responded by pummeling the stock, sending it down 17 percent to $84.23 by midday trading, its lowest level for the year.

It had already been a rough week for Wayfair with the stock falling 14 percent over the past three days, as some analysts anticipated problems because of trade issues. On Thursday, Wayfair cited “some short-term tariff related volatility” in its earnings release. Wayfair’s gross margin trailed estimates in the third quarter, and its adjusted loss per share was wider than expected.

Research firm Gordon Haskett downgraded its rating on the stock saying despite the company’s increased focus on profitability in retail and e-commerce, “Wayfair’s lack of urgency on this front is a bit perplexing.”

There are also concerning signs that it’s getting more expensive for Wayfair to attract new customers, and there’s a bit of a slowdown in home-furnishing spending, analyst Chuck Grom wrote in a research note.

Morgan Stanley’s Simeon Gutman said that while he expected a weaker fourth-quarter forecast, the magnitude of the slowdown predicted by Wayfair is worse than anticipated. Recent high-profile but unprofitable initial public offerings are contributing to the market’s renewed focus on profitability, Gutman said.

“We have a relatively low level of confidence all of the issues [Wayfair] is contending with will be resolved in the next couple of quarters,” he said.