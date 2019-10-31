Take the first steps towards launching your own business at this event for high school students from Venture Café. There will be a series of workshops followed by a pitch event at the end of the day. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Venture Café Cambridge, 101 Main St., 14th floor, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SYMPOSIUM

The business of energy

Discuss the role business will play in the world’s transition to low-carbon energy sources at this conference from the Harvard Energy & Environment Club. Students and energy professionals can attend keynote speeches, panels, a start-up pitch competition, and networking events. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Harvard Business School, 117 Western Ave., Boston. $25 for students, $110 general admission. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Sunday

MEETUP

Financial fitness workout

Ease into talking about money at this meetup from Financial Gym. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., City Tap House Boston, 10 Boston Wharf Road, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Test your fiscal strength

Get a free and private analysis of your personal finances at this seminar from Staples Spotlight. Saturday, noon to 2 p.m., Staples, 1660 Soldiers Field Road, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.