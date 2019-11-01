Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren stuck to his guns in explaining his decision to again oppose a reduction in interest rates earlier this week, saying Friday that the US economy remains strong and does not need additional stimulus to keep growing.

A member of the Federal Reserve Bank’s rating setting committee, Rosengren for the third straight meeting voted against a quarter-point reduction, saying a decline in global risks such as a messy exit from the European Union by Britain, and no sign of weakness in the major economic markers meant the cut was unnecessary.

“With labor markets tight, inflation near target, real GDP growing around estimates of its potential, and a moderation of the risks surrounding trade and Brexit, I believe further accommodation is not needed,” Rosengren said in a statement.