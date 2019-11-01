“You will always be in control of your data, and we will remain transparent about the data we collect and why,” Fitbit’s chief executive, James Park, said in an e-mail to his company’s customers Friday morning. “We never sell your personal information, and Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads.”

The deal is likely to face regulatory scrutiny from agencies already investigating Google for antitrust concerns, because Fitbit collects sensitive health and activity information from users through the device. Heading off a potentially thorny point, Google said it would not use health data gleaned from Fitbit devices in its core advertising business.

SEATTLE — Google said Friday that it is acquiring Fitbit, the maker of fitness-tracking devices, for $2.1 billion to close the gap with Apple in the growing market for wearable electronics and to add muscle to its expanding hardware business.

Advertisement

Fitbit pioneered wearable technology before the emergence of smartwatches, which can send messages and take calls as well as keep track of athletic activity. The company, which is based in San Francisco, had long enjoyed brand recognition that matched its bigger competitors, thanks in part to catchy, aspirational advertising.

The 12-year-old company’s wrist devices celebrated — with a light buzz and a flashing display — what some fitness experts thought was an arbitrary if laudable goal: walking or running 10,000 steps in a day.

But over the past few years, the biggest tech companies have expanded aggressively into health products and services. Financial analysts wondered how long Fitbit could survive after Apple started selling its own wearable device, the Apple Watch, in 2015. Since then, Apple has been adding new health features to its Apple Watch, like a heart monitor app, making it a direct competitor to Fitbit.

Fitbit has made its devices more sophisticated to compete with Apple in recent years, essentially offering many of the same smartwatch capabilities as the Apple Watch. But it has not been able to keep pace with the Silicon Valley giant.

Advertisement

The Apple Watch now leads the market for wearable devices, with nearly a 38 percent share in the second quarter, according to data from the tech analysis firm Canalys. Fitbit had the second-highest share with 24.1 percent.

The competition has taken a toll on Fitbit. The company had $1.5 billion in revenue in 2018, down 6 percent from the year before, squeezing out a net profit of $48 million. In July, Fitbit lowered its guidance for the rest of the year after announcing disappointing sales results for its Versa Lite device, which was intended to compete with the broader-ranging capabilities of the Apple Watch.

Google is dipping into its $121 billion cash pile to acquire Fitbit and expand its lineup of hardware products, which already includes smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart speakers. In a statement Friday, Fitbit, said Google was paying $7.35 per share in cash, or about $2.1 billion. Fitbit shares surged 15 percent on the news. The deal is expected to close in 2020, although no specific date was provided.

Google has pushed aggressively into hardware since 2016, when it started introducing smartphones under its own Pixel brand. But it has not gained significant traction. The smartphones are generally well reviewed, but they are still an afterthought to Apple and Samsung. It also sells a range of other home devices, including digital thermostats and smoke detectors that came with the 2014 acquisition of Nest.

Advertisement

A hole in Google’s product lineup are watches, a segment dominated by Apple. By acquiring Fitbit, Google acquires a recognized brand and the closest competitor to Apple in the market, said financial analysts.

In a note to clients, Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said “buying Fitbit makes more sense than trying to build yet another competitor to Fitbit.” However, he added that this was another example of Google “tilting at windmills” because the company was “uniformly bad at consumer products in our view, and appears to us to be intent on spending whatever it takes to prove our view wrong.”

Because Google has been the subject of antitrust investigations in Europe and the United States, regulatory concerns hang over the deal. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the two companies said Google would pay Fitbit a $250 million breakup fee if the deal fails to secure antitrust approval. The Justice Department declined to comment on the deal.