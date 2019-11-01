“It was a Wayfair employee saying they noticed I was browsing their website,” she later told her 56,000 followers, in a tweet that quickly took off online. “[S]o happy creepy Halloween I guess.”

On Halloween night, the comedy writer Ariel Dumas received a hair-raising phone call. Dumas had been browsing Wayfair online when her phone rang with an unfamiliar number. It was a Massachusetts area code, so she picked it up, on the longshot chance it might be Senator Elizabeth Warren, who often calls her supporters at random .

Turns out this wasn’t some kind of Halloween prank on the part of the online housewares giant, whose stock took a tumble Thursday after a its third-quarter earnings revealed steep losses. Instead, it’s an aggressive new tech-enabled sales strategy that Wayfair says is designed to help customers with complicated purchases — but that may risk freaking some customers out.

Dumas described on Twitter how the rest of the call went down: She told the young employee on the line the aggressive sales strategy made her uncomfortable; he apologized. “I told him I appreciated his passion for customer service but could he please send the message up the chain that this was nothing less than horrifying and he readily agreed to do so.”

Other commenters said they’d received similar calls from Wayfair. One person who said they were a former Wayfair employee said the practice “happens a lot.”

The company’s share price has fallen by more than 50 percent since March of this year — accounting for about $8 billion in market value loss — and that’s making Wall Street nervous.

Wayfair spokeswoman Susan Frechette said the company recently introduced a new customer service team that monitors shoppers’ online browsing habits and then steps in to offer assistance as a way to close a sale.

“To best serve our customers and help them find what they are looking for, Wayfair has a team of specialists that follows up by phone with customers who have already made a purchase,” Frechette wrote via e-mail. That team “follows up on previous orders and past site activity that indicates strong interest in a particular product category.”

Frechette said the calls were not based on real-time browsing and noted that customers get an e-mail from Wayfair offering assistance before anyone places a call.

“Many customers find this helpful especially when shopping categories that include mattresses, flooring, plumbing, upholstery and other high consideration products where specialized expertise is particularly helpful,” she wrote.

She said there is a 48-hour lag time between someone browsing on the site and receiving a call, and she said shoppers provided their phone number to the company in advance of their being contacted.

The decision to move from monitoring keystrokes on a shopping site to calling someone about a sale is a tricky one for retailers, said Marc Rotenburg, the president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center. And it’s a line that not every company would choose to cross.

“This is a stark reminder that companies collect far more personal information about us than many of us know,” he said.

Rotenburg said that companies have been collecting and collating data on customers for decades, using “third party enhancement firms” to obtain information such as a home phone number in order to fill in the gaps on a customer profile.

Today, online tracking tools embedded into websites and browsers further enhance a company’s ability to track a shopper’s path to purchase, and they can also provide insight into their intentions. It’s the reason why so many ads follow you if you’ve been lusting over a particular handbag online, or why you now get an e-mail from a e-commerce site reminding you that you put things into your digital shopping cart but didn’t complete a purchase.

But these digital bread crumbs don’t seem to creep people out the same way getting a call from a customer service rep does.

One person who responded to Dumas’s tweet said they canceled their order after receiving a similar call Thursday.

“They asked if I was a business and would I be buying anything from Wayfair for that business,” they wrote. “So creepy. I told them to remove my phone number from their list AND I cancelled that back ordered side table!!”

Another person was similarly distressed. “This happened to [me] yesterday!!!! I told them to never ever call me again and remove my number from their call list as well!!!” they wrote on Twitter.

Dumas and the other Twitter respondents who received calls from Wayfair did not respond to a request for comment.

Rotenburg said companies need to be “very careful” in deciding how to use the information customers provide, “precisely because there’s a sense that you can’t cross the creepy line without losing people or having people fire up a tweetstorm.”

“The larger point here is the privacy protections in the US are still far behind our technology in our current business practices,” he said. “The long-term solution means we need comprehensive privacy policy.”

Not everyone seemed too fazed by the practice, however, chalking it up to life in the Internet age. And some poked fun at the spooky timing of the solicitation.

“We’ve traced the call,” one commenter tweeted, “it’s coming from inside the Housewares.”

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.