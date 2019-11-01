The White House announced the nomination in a statement, citing Hahn’s role as the cancer center’s top medical executive. The Senate will vote on whether to confirm the 59-year-old to the post.

If confirmed, Dr. Stephen Hahn of the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston would inherit a raft of high-profile public health issues, including leading the agency’s response to a wave of underage vaping and the opioid epidemic.

Ned Sharpless, who previously led the National Cancer Institute, has been serving as acting commissioner since April, when Trump’s first FDA chief, Scott Gottlieb, stepped down after less than two years on the job. The administration faced a legal deadline of Friday to nominate a permanent replacement.

Advertisement

Headquartered in the Maryland suburbs outside Washington, the FDA regulates a variety of consumer goods, including prescription drugs, medical devices, tobacco and vaping products, cosmetics, and most food.

As head of the FDA, Hahn would be expected to take up the long list of projects kicked off by Gottlieb. Those plans include an effort to make cigarettes less addictive by cutting their nicotine levels and reevaluating the risks and benefits of opioid painkillers. The agency is also grappling with the regulation of CBD, a marijuana-derived compound that has become a trendy additive in foods, drinks, and supplements.