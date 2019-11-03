McDonald’s chief executive officer has left the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee, the corporation said Sunday. The fast food giant said former president and CEO Steve Easterbrook demonstrated poor judgment. McDonald’s forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect reports. In an e-mail to employees, Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake. ‘‘Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,’’ Easterbrook said in the e-mail. McDonald’s board of directors voted on Easterbrook’s departure Friday after conducting a review. Details of Easterbrook’s separation package will be released Monday in a federal filing, according to a company spokesperson. Easterbrook was CEO since 2015. The board of directors named Chris Kempczinski, who recently served as president of McDonald’s USA, as its new president and CEO.Two weeks ago, McDonald’s reported a 2 percent drop in net income for the third quarter as it spent heavily on store remodeling and expanded delivery service. The company’s share price has dropped 7.5 percent since, though it’s still up 9.2 percent for the year. The leadership transition is unrelated to the company’s operational or financial performance, the company said in a news release. Kempczinski joined McDonald’s in 2015. He was responsible for approximately 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants in the United States. He was instrumental in the development of McDonald’s strategic plan and oversaw the most comprehensive transformation of the US business in McDonald’s history, said Enrique Hernandez, chairman of McDonald’s board, in a statement. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service

An enterprising Minnesota college student who drove to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of Krispy Kreme doughnuts that he then sold to his own customers in the Twin Cities area has been warned by the confectionary giant to stop. There have been no Krispy Kreme stores in Minnesota for 11 years. Jayson Gonzalez, 21, of Champlin, Minn., would drive 270 miles to a Krispy Kreme store in Clive, Iowa, pack his car with up to 100 boxes, each carrying 12 doughnuts, then drive back up north to deliver them to customers in Minneapolis-St. Paul. He charged $17 to $20 per box. He said some of his customers spent nearly $100 each time. Gonzalez said he did not receive a discount from the store in Iowa where he bought the doughnuts. But less than a week after the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported on his money-making scheme, Gonzalez received a phone call from Krispy Kreme’s Nebraska office telling him to stop. The senior studying accounting at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul said he was told his sales created a liability for the North Carolina-based company. Gonzalez told his Facebook followers on Thursday that he has been told he has to shut down operations. ‘‘Life happens, and it could be a sign that something else it meant to be,’’ Gonzalez posted. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Leading maggot farmer to expand from Cape Town to California

The company behind the world’s first industrial-scale maggot farm based on organic waste plans to kick off its international expansion with a plant in California next year, taking advantage of two global problems: a shortage of protein and an abundance of trash. The plant in Jurupa Valley will be followed by operations in the Netherlands and Belgium, and is part of a drive by AgriProtein and a handful of competitors worldwide to tap into demand for high-grade protein for fish and poultry feed and offer a solution for the unwanted organic waste that cities and farms produce. ‘‘The world is long on waste and short on protein,’’ Jason Drew, AgriProtein’s chief executive officer, said in an interview. The California operation will be modeled on the facility in Cape Town, which rears black soldier flies on about 250 metric tons of organic waste daily. The flies’ larvae are then harvested to produce 4,000 metric tons of protein meal a year. At any one time, including eggs, there are 8.4 billion flies in the factory. The plant also produces 3,500 tons of fatty acid oil and 16,500 tons of frass, or maggot droppings, which is used as fertilizer. Each facility costs about $42 million to build and can generate $13 to $15 million in annual revenue. Practically non-existent a decade ago, maggot farming is increasingly fashionable because it’s environmentally friendly and has the potential to grow exponentially. It uses organic waste that would otherwise be dumped in landfills where it would rot and produce greenhouse gases. — BLOOMBERG NEWS