Tuesday WORKSHOP Getting off the launch pad

Learn how to avoid common pitfalls and mistakes in new business ventures at this workshop from District Hall. Justin Nesbit and Aaron Kriss, partners with Gesmer Updegrove LLP, will present the workshop. Tuesday, 6 to 7:15 p.m., District Hall Boston, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Build bridges over drinks

Connect with other Boston-area professionals at this “happy hour” meetup from She+ Geeks Out and Datadog. All genders welcome. Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Datadog Boston Offices, 225 Franklin St., 24th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Wednesday

NETWORKING

Look at DraftKings’ home base

Meet other Boston-area design professionals at this tour of the DraftKings offices. There will be a panel discussion featuring design professionals from Toast, Hubspot, and LogMeIn. This event is for ages 21 and over. Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m., 222 Berkeley St., Suite 500, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Become a wordsmith

Hone your writing ability at this workshop from the Harvard Ed Portal. Attendees will learn tips for improving their writing. Wednesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Harvard Ed Portal, 224 Western Ave., Allston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.