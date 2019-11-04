CVS apologizes for asking student from Puerto Rico for visa

CVS is apologizing after employees at an Indiana pharmacy refused to accept a Purdue University student’s Puerto Rico driver’s license as valid identification and questioned his immigration status. José Guzmán Payano said he was in ‘‘shock’’ when employees at the CVS store in West Lafayette wouldn’t sell him cold medicine even after he presented his US passport. He says they demanded to see a visa. He says a cashier and shift supervisor cited corporate policy that requires customers to show valid ID issued by the United States, Canada, or Mexico. Puerto Rico is a US territory, and Puerto Ricans are US citizens. A CVS spokeswoman says employees at the store have been reminded that identification from Puerto Rico is considered valid. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

MILITARY

General Dynamics gets contract from US Navy for submarines

The US Navy has reached an agreement with General Dynamics Corp. on a multibillion-dollar deal to buy the next batch of Virginia-class attack submarines, according to the service. After protracted negotiations, the deal was cut from 11 submarines to 9 because funding was running more than $1 billion short, with an option to buy a 10th vessel in 2023, according to service documents and congressional correspondence. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LUXURY

Can’t afford a Ferrari? How about a pair of sunglasses?

Ferrari is aiming to move further upmarket with its branded accessories by teaming up with another iconic Italian name, Giorgio Armani, to help push the supercar maker’s handbag and clothing lines into the premium-price space. Ferrari’s new direction in branded goods means items like parkas and sunglasses will now carry premium-style pricing more in keeping with the image of the company’s sports cars, which can cost more than $1 million each, people familiar with the matter said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RIDE HAILING

Uber lost $1.2b in latest quarter, far better than last quarter

Uber posted a $1.2 billion loss Monday on healthy revenue growth, a better-than-expected result nearly six months after its May initial public offering. The loss was narrower than the company’s $5.2 billion second-quarter deficit, beating analysts’ expectations, though it comes ahead of a potential stock sell-off later this week when employees are able to start selling their stock options. The company is under increasing pressure to demonstrate its ability to turn a profit as rival Lyft posts shrinking losses and better-than-expected growth figures half a year after going public. Uber’s valuation has been sliced by a third since it was listed on the stock market at $45 in May. The stock hovered at about $30 on Monday, falling in after-hours trading likely due to the substantial loss. — WASHINGTON POST

Advertisement

NEWSPAPERS

Salt Lake Tribune to become a nonprofit

The Salt Lake Tribune says it has received approval from the IRS to convert into a nonprofit as the newspaper switches to a nontraditional model that it hopes will ensure long-term stability after years of financial struggles fueled by declines in advertising and circulation revenues. The newspaper said Monday in a news release that it will be governed by a board of directors and rely on donations but maintain editorial independence and the ability to cover news and sports and have an editorial cartoonist. The Tribune editorial board, however, will no longer make candidate endorsements. The plan is similar to arrangements at the Philadelphia Inquirer and Tampa Bay Times, which are owned by nonprofit foundations. The Tribune’s is different because the newspaper itself becomes a nonprofit.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Tata and foundation to develop 10,000 microgrids in India

Tata Power Co. Ltd., in collaboration with the Rockefeller Foundation, plans to develop 10,000 microgrids in India to boost access to affordable and reliable electricity to homes and enterprises across the nation’s vast rural areas. Tata Power will set up a new unit, TP Renewable Microgrid Ltd., to build the microgrids through 2026 that will serve nearly 5 million homes in India’s countryside and impact 25 million people, the two organizations said in a joint statement Monday. The venture will become the world’s largest microgrid developer and operator, they said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ATHLETIC WEAR

Under Armour stock plummets after report of investigation

Under Armour shares tumbled nearly 19 percent Monday after the sportswear giant confirmed its accounting practices were under federal investigation. Shares were off on word of the two-year investigation and after the Baltimore-based company slashed its full-year outlook despite better-than-expected third-quarter results. A spokesperson said Sunday that Under Armour has been cooperating with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department since the inquiry began in July 2017, and ‘‘firmly believes that its accounting practices and disclosures were appropriate.’’ News of the criminal and civil investigations was first reported Sunday by the Wall Street Journal, which said that authorities are examining ‘‘whether the sportswear maker shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier.’’ Under Armour, a longtime darling of sportswear, has struck sponsorship deals with some of the country’s most prominent athletes, including Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, Misty Copeland, and Stephen Curry. But in recent years, it has struggled to stay relevant. Quarterly sales began slipping in 2017, amid mounting competition from rivals such as Nike and Adidas. Under Armour posted a $48 million loss that year. — WASHINGTON POST

Advertisement

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s loses another executive in wake of CEO’s firing

McDonald’s has lost another top executive. The Chicago-based burger giant confirmed Monday that chief people officer David Fairhurst has left the company, effective immediately. McDonald’s wouldn’t say whether Fairhurst’s departure was connected to the firing of CEO Steve Easterbrook. The company announced Sunday that Easterbrook was fired for violating company policy by having a consensual relationship with an employee.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

BENEFITS

Goldman Sachs gives 20 weeks paid leave to new parents

New parents at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. can now take more paid time off than at any other major US bank. Employees can take 20 weeks of paid parental leave, up from the 16-week standard for primary caregivers at its Wall Street peers. All parents can take the same amount of time, regardless of gender and caregiver status, the firm announced Monday. The decision to give all parents the same amount of time off comes in an industry that, like many others, has generally employed a distinction between “primary” and “secondary” caregivers. Most major banks offer less paid time off to secondary caregivers than primary. That has led to allegations of bias. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Maker of fixtures for retailers files for bankruptcy

Fleetwood Industries Inc., which makes fixtures for retailers, became the latest victim of the retail apocalypse Monday when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware. The relatively small, Pennsylvania-based company counts big, distressed retailers like J.C. Penney Co., Neiman Marcus Group, and Destination Maternity Corp. among its customers, according to its website. Fleetwood listed as much as $50 million each in assets and liabilities in its bankruptcy petition and posted $70 million in sales last year, court papers show. — BLOOMBERG NEWS