That’s the question hanging over the industry as word gets out that Chambers has settled several lawsuits that accused his dealerships of not paying adequate overtime to salespeople who work on 100-percent commissions.

When auto mogul Herb Chambers makes a big decision, other car dealers in the state are sure to take notice.

The debate over how commission-reliant retailers such as auto dealers and furniture sellers compensate employees is now playing out in courtrooms across the state — and on Beacon Hill — after a Supreme Judicial Court decision in May upended a long-accepted payroll practice.

Before the so-called “Sleepy’s” decision, many of these businesses paid salespeople by guaranteeing they received minimum wages plus time-and-a-half for overtime pay through advances on commissions, known as draws. On weeks when employees earned more than that through commissions, the minimum amount would be subtracted from their totals.

The state’s highest court ruled in Sleepy’s that retailers were doing this incorrectly, that time-and-a-half for overtime (and premium pay on Sundays) must be paid out by employers separately from commissions and draws.

Several lawsuits were already underway, but Sleepy’s accelerated the pace of litigation — significantly. Employment lawyers began using ads to hunt for more plaintiffs. At least 80 suits now exist as a result.

Herb Chambers might not be the first dealer to settle. But he’s by far the most prominent. The settlement became public because one of his cases was due to be heard on Monday at the SJC, to resolve a separate legal issue. Lawyers for both sides asked to put it on hold while they seek lower-court approvals of the settlement.

Neither side would talk about the specifics of the deal, which could result in payments of back wages to more than 3,000 current and former salespeople at 50-plus Chambers dealerships. They also adjusted their pay plans to comply with the Sleepy’s ruling. In a statement, Chambers said he reached an accord to do “the right thing” by his employees, even though the SJC ruling forced a “monumental change” in how commission-based salespeople get paid.

Steve Churchill, a lawyer who represents several plaintiffs in the suits against Chambers, praised the mogul and his dealerships for putting employees first, and said he hopes others will follow.

After Sleepy’s, many vendors raced to update their compensation practices. But the Retailers Association of Massachusetts says the end result hasn’t always worked out in employees’ favor. At many places, commissions are being cut back, and working more than 40 hours a week is discouraged. The end result: some go-getters who once pulled in six-figures now worry about a loss in income.

Churchill dismisses these concerns. Employers, he says, can craft other ways to properly incentivize top salespeople. And they can hire more people, he says, rather than making their existing employees work such long hours — one possible result that the state’s overtime law is designed to achieve.

Then the Baker administration waded into this mess. Governor Charlie Baker included legislation in his version of a supplemental budget that would essentially allow retailers to return to the way things were before Sleepy’s. Baker’s language would have allowed these inside salespeople who work solely on commission to be excluded from OT requirements, aligning state law with federal law. And it would have enabled employers to use a “good faith” defense against litigation if they relied on a state agency’s guidance for their compensation practices — as was the case with Sleepy’s.

After the Massachusetts Employment Lawyers Association raised concerns, legislative leaders apparently decided this was too sticky of an issue to be decided in a “supp” budget. Now, a task force is being considered to study the issue.

Meanwhile, the lawsuits chug along. Much is at stake: In wage cases, employers can be liable for triple damages, plus attorneys’ fees, going back three years.

You can’t blame Chambers for wanting to put all this uncertainty and negativity behind him.

Others aren’t ready to settle. Paul Marshall Harris, a partner at Burns & Levinson, says he represents more than 20 dealerships that are defending themselves against these lawsuits. Some dealers face millions of dollars in exposure, he says, the kind of legal liability that could send them into bankruptcy.

Harris is obviously well versed in the SJC decision, which remains the law of the land for now. He says his clients will keep fighting. They’re waiting for the Legislature to resolve this in their favor. Unfortunately for his clients, they could be in for a long wait.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.