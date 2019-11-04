In company news, McDonald’s Corp. fell after firing its chief executive and Under Armour Inc. sank after disclosing an accounting probe -- both declines weighing heavily on consumer shares. Banks and industrial firms led the Stoxx Europe 600 Index toward a four-year high after the US commerce secretary said tariffs on importing vehicles into the American market might be unnecessary. All major Asian markets advanced. A gauge of emerging-market stocks was set for its biggest gain in three weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed Monday to claim its first record since July. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes also hit new highs after a report that the US and China are closing in on a partial trade deal and the Federal Reserve cut interest rates last week. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.78% and the dollar advanced versus major peers.

Investors are trying to push up stocks for a fifth successive week and add to the 18% gain this year already notched by a global gauge of equities. Earnings continue to roll in around the world, with Uber Technologies Inc. and Marriott International Inc. still due Monday. In China, trade data at the end of this week will give details for October against a backdrop of easing tensions on negotiations with US counterparts.

“The earnings season primarily has been so much better than we expected it to be,” JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, said by phone. “Not that it’s an unbelievable earnings season, but it’s been so much above expectations. The rhetoric on tariffs has been mostly positive and we continue to see positive numbers out of particularly employment, but really in general about the economy.”

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed optimism the US would reach a “phase one” trade deal with China this month and said licenses would be coming “very shortly” for American companies to sell components to Huawei Technologies Co. President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday that a trade deal, if completed, will be signed somewhere in the US

Elsewhere, crude-oil futures climbed. The initial public offering process for Saudi Aramco officially started on Sunday, with the stock likely to begin trading in Riyadh next month. Valuations vary widely.