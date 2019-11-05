JBS’s winning hand in securing a quarter of all of the pork bailout contracts is one example of the power a small number of multinational meat companies now hold in the United States. JBS has become a major player in the United States even as it faces price-fixing and other investigations from the federal government.

Two men in cowboy hats stood behind President Trump in May as he announced a $16 billion agricultural bailout. Trump said the financial relief from his trade war with China would help American farmers, reinforcing an earlier tweet when the president said the funds would help ‘‘great Patriot Farmers.’’

The company’s explosive growth through acquisitions over the past decade has been a dominant factor in the consolidation of the meat industry.

A dozen years ago, JBS did not own a single US meat plant. Today, JBS and three other food companies control about 85 percent of beef production. JBS and Tyson Foods control about 40 percent of the poultry market. And JBS and three other companies control nearly 70 percent of the pork market.

JBS and the large multinational meat companies, including Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods, and Cargill, use their size and global presence to create efficiencies that enable them to produce a variety of quality foods at a lower price. But many agricultural economists and food marketing analysts say when so few companies control the market, they can drive smaller operators out of business, reducing competition and sometimes raising prices for consumers.

Such consolidation has been condemned by eight Democratic presidential candidates, with Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., being the most outspoken. She’s pledged to break up the larger food and meat companies because the companies can use their ‘‘economic power to spend unlimited sums of money electing and manipulating politicians’’ and because they are ‘‘leaving family farmers with fewer choices, thinner margins and less independence.’’

The candidates have other concerns, including threats to the availability and affordability of the nation’s food supply. Large food companies have in the past reduced supply to drive up the price of their products. The Justice Department is investigating whether JBS and other poultry companies illegally coordinated to do just that.

JBS says it’s a vital part of the agricultural economy; the company employs more than 60,000 people in the United States and buys from more than 11,000 US farmers and ranchers. The company and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue say the bailout funds JBS received are helping American farmers because the company buys its hogs from them.

JBS CEO Gilberto Tomazoni told analysts in August that JBS is ‘‘at the best moment in its history.’’ He said an upcoming stock offering in the United States will allow the company to continue to expand; JBS says expansion efforts ‘‘will better position the company to sustainably meet evolving customer and consumer expectations.’’

However, Senators Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Robert Menendez, D-N.J., recently challenged whether JBS’s entry into the US market should have been allowed.

Corruption scandals have engulfed JBS in Brazil, the senators wrote to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and company officials have ‘‘admitted criminal conduct to secure loans that were used for investment in the United States.’’ They’ve asked for a review of the purchases.

JBS said it received all ‘‘necessary regulatory approvals from the . . . antitrust authorities, including the Department of Justice’’ before purchasing each of the companies.

Small farmers and cattlemen are glad some politicians are listening. They say the federal government’s bailout — and JBS’s share of it — are reminiscent of the bank bailouts during the 2008 financial crisis. Even though many of the banks were under investigation by the federal government, they still received federal money.

‘‘I think it’s one of those situations where it’s too big to fail,’’ said Greg Gunthorp, who runs his family hog farm in Indiana. ‘‘We are talking about a company that has shown it doesn’t play by the rules.’’

JBS purchased its first US meat plants in 2007, using Brazilian bank loans the owners secured illegally, court records show. In a plea deal, brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista told prosecutors how they bribed bank and government officials to receive low-interest loans.

The bank loans and other funding allowed JBS to consolidate five US companies — which produced pork, poultry and beef — into a single company, JBS USA.

In 2007, JBS bought pork and beef producer Swift and Co. In 2008, it purchased the beef operations of Smithfield Foods. In 2009, it acquired poultry producer Pilgrim’s Pride. In 2015, JBS bought Cargill’s pork division. And in 2017, the company purchased poultry producer GNP Co.