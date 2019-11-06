Explore the latest advances in energy innovation at this conference from Venture Café Cambridge. Presentations will cover real-world applications of emerging technologies in the energy and clean-tech sectors including solar, wind, and nuclear. Thursday, 3 to 8:30 p.m., Venture Café Cambridge, 31 Broadway, 5th Floor, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com .

PITCH COMPETITION

Pot proposals

Hear pitches from Boston University student and alumni entrepreneurs in the final round of the 3rd Annual Cannabis Startup Competition. There will be opportunities to network. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., Boston University Questrom School of Business, 595 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

PITCH COMPETITION

Vote for veterans

Help pick the winner of this startup pitch competition for local veteran and gold-star family businesses hosted by InnoVets Boston. The audience favorite will win $1,500. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., InnoVets Boston, 12 Channel St., Suite 603, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Start a new chapter

Celebrate the launch of the East Boston chapter of the Women’s Business League. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends and business cards. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., PAZZA on Porter, 107 Porter St., East Boston. $25. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.