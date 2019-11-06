Thursday REAL ESTATE Mortgage rates

The latest mortgage rates will be released. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan rose to 3.78 percent from 3.75 percent the week before.

Friday

PANEL DISCUSSION

Success after service

Listen to a panel of military veterans-turned-business people discuss how they became successful in their respective fields at this event from InnoVets Boston. Panelists will include veterans who work at such companies as Pricewaterhouse-Coopers, State Street Corp., and the Mass Biotech Council. Friday, 1 to 3 p.m., PwC, 101 Seaport Blvd., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Write your resume

Learn how to promote yourself at this resume writing class from the Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center. Attendees will get tips on how best to describe work experience. Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center, Exchange Classroom, Lower Level, 700 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

BUSINESS CONFERENCE

Budding biz

Explore the business of cannabis at this web-based seminar from Big Sky Cannabis Enterprises. Topics include investment, legal challenges, patient education, health & wellness, and plant medicine. Friday, 4 to 5:30 p.m., online. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TECH FORUM

Make something new

Create a financial technology in collaboration with students and industry professionals at this hackathon from the MIT Sloan Fintech Club. Engage with industry professionals, investors, and other key stakeholders. Friday, 5 p.m., to Sunday, 5 p.m., MIT Campus, Bldg. E15 (Bartos Theater, Lower & Upper Atriums), 75 Amherst St., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

