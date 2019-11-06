Lufthansa cancelled about 1,300 flights on Thursday and Friday because of a planned strike by a union representing cabin crew in Germany. The UFO union has called members out on a 48-hour strike as part of a bitter dispute with Germany’s biggest airline about pay and the union’s legal status. Lufthansa said Wednesday it is putting together a special flight plan and passengers will be able to check their flight’s status on its website. It said that it would be able to operate 2,300 of Thursday’s 3,000 planned flights and 2,400 of those planned for Friday. Around 180,000 passengers will be affected by cancellations. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKPLACE

Productivity down for first time in four years

American workers were less efficient in the July-September quarter, pushing down productivity for the first time since late 2015. The Labor Department said Wednesday that productivity, a measure of economic output for each hour worked, fell 0.3 percent in the third quarter. The drop comes after two quarters of healthy gains. The Trump administration promoted its 2017 corporate tax cut as a policy that would raise productivity by encouraging businesses to invest in more computers, machinery, and other equipment. Productivity did pick up in the first half of this year after growing modestly in 2018, but it now appears to be dropping back to the slow growth that has occurred since the Great Recession ended. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

APPAREL

The queen’s new clothes will be adorned with fake fur

Buckingham Palace says new outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur. The palace said Wednesday the decision does not mean the queen will dispose of all the fur outfits she has. The palace statement says ‘‘the queen will continue to rewear existing outfits in her wardrobe.’’ The decision pleased animal rights activists, who have sometimes criticized the monarch for the fur pieces in her collection of designer clothes. Claire Bass, director of the Humane Society International/UK, says ‘‘we are thrilled Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free.’’ She says the queen’s decision will send a positive message that fur is no longer considered fashionable. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

New York Times added 273,000 digital subscribers in quarter

Readers continue to shower The New York Times with money. Advertisers, not so much. The publisher added 273,000 online subscribers in the third quarter, for a total of 4 million digital readers, the company reported Wednesday. The number of total subscribers, including print and digital, hit 4.9 million, a high. Advertising was the weak spot, falling 6.7 percent overall, with digital ad revenue dropping 5.4 percent. The decline in print advertising was not unusual, as readers continue to prefer getting their news on screens. The drop in digital ads, however, was more surprising for The Times, an established publisher with a growing base of online readers. The company also revealed for the first time the size of its international readership: 500,000 digital subscribers, mostly from Britain, Canada, and Australia. The company said it was still on a pace to reach its previously stated goal of having 10 million total paying readers by 2025, with “at least 2 million” coming from outside the United States. In December, the company expects to buy back its headquarters building, at 620 Eighth Ave. in Manhattan, for $245 million. — NEW YORK TIMES

PHARMACIES

CVS revenue soars after buying insurer

CVS Health revenue surged more than 36 percent in the third quarter, nearly a year after acquiring one of the nation’s largest health insurers. The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager also said Wednesday that it filled more prescriptions as net income climbed 10 percent to $1.53 billion in a performance that topped analyst expectations. The Woonsocket, R.I., company runs about 9,900 retail locations and processes over a billion prescriptions annually as a pharmacy benefit manager. Late last November, it added health insurance for more than 22 million people when it completed a roughly $69 billion acquisition of Aetna. That deal helped push revenue to $64.81 billion, while adjusted earnings totaled $1.84 per share in the quarter.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Xerox lines up financing in potential bid for HP

Xerox Holdings Corp. has come up with financing from Citigroup Inc. as it weighs a potential bid for HP Inc., according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Xerox is considering making a cash-and-stock offer for HP, said the person, who asked to not be identified because the deliberations are private. Xerox chief executive John Visentin would run the combined company under the proposal being discussed, the person said. Xerox sees room for about $2 billion of annual cost savings from combining the two companies, the person said. — BLOOMBERG

TECHNOLOGY

Apple expands privacy website

Apple is expanding its website on privacy with more explanations about its commitments, though its policies and practices aren’t changing. The new site Wednesday is part of Apple’s ongoing push to distinguish itself from data-hungry, advertising-fueled rivals such as Google and Facebook. Apple’s privacy website is mostly a users’ guide with papers on how to prevent apps and other third-party services from unnecessarily tracking users’ location and behaviors. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

Papa John’s rebounds, with an assist from Shaq

Shaquille O’Neal’s new ads for Papa John’s promise a brighter day at the struggling company. At the very least, it was a brighter third quarter. The Louisville-Based pizza chain said its North American same-store sales grew for the first time in two years in the July-September period. Sales at locations open at least a year — a key metric of a retailer’s health — were up 1 percent. Papa John’s announced in March that O’Neal would serve as a pitchman. The move was part of a larger effort to repair the damage after the company’s founder and namesake, John Schnatter, made racially insensitive remarks. Schnatter resigned as CEO and chairman in 2018. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ONLINE DATING

Match stock falls after missed forecasts

Romance may still be in the air, but on the balance sheet, things are not quite matching up for one of the online dating industry’s top sites. Shares for Match Group Inc. plummeted after it gave quarterly forecasts that missed Wall Street estimates, due to mounting legal costs and economic factors that are denting sales growth. The shares slumped the most in a year. The Dallas-based company said fourth-quarter revenue will be $545 million to $555 million. Wall Street was expecting $560 million. In 2018, the company spent about $15 million on legal costs. This year, legal bills have climbed to around $40 million. Match is involved with three high-profile lawsuits. The company is suing rival dating app Bumble over allegedly stealing intellectual property from its star performer, Tinder. At the same time, Tinder’s founders are suing Match for allegedly misleading them about the app’s valuation. And last month, the Federal Trade Commission sued Match, accusing it of deceiving consumers by using messages from fraudulent accounts to encourage users to sign up for subscriptions. — BLOOMBERG