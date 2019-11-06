A lawyer for Purdue Pharma said the company had reached an agreement with a group of dissenting states that puts new restrictions on the company, including limiting lobbying.

The order by Judge Robert Drain continues a halt to civil lawsuits against the family and company through April. A previous temporary halt to the lawsuits expired Wednesday.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday extended protection that halts scores of lawsuits against Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family, who founded the opioid maker as part of a compromise between the company and dissenting states.

‘‘The goal is always to get to a deal whenever it is possible,’’ said Marshall Huebner, an attorney representing Purdue.

Advertisement

Eric Price, a member of the committee representing Purdue’s creditors, said the Sacklers have agreed to begin providing them ‘‘slightly more financial information.’’

‘‘We have been getting information from them, but it has been slow and strained,’’ Price said. ‘‘We have been assured the Sacklers are going to try to provide us much more (information). . . . We’ll see.’’

While it is not unusual for bankruptcy judges to halt lawsuits against companies or individuals who file bankruptcy, it is highly unusual for that protection to extend to related parties who haven’t filed for bankruptcy. Drain has called his order doing so ‘‘extraordinary’’ but said it was necessary to preserve resources needed for the settlement.

Officials representing 24 states and a number of municipalities had objected to the legal protection being extended to the Sacklers, who have not filed for personal bankruptcy. The states and municipalities have asked for time to examine the family’s finances.

Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15 as part of a broad opioid settlement proposal that has been accepted by 24 states but is opposed by 24 states and the District of Columbia. Oklahoma and Kentucky have settled with Purdue Pharma.

Advertisement

The company argued that halting litigation was necessary to allow progress on the tentative settlement with more than 2,600 plaintiffs who have accused Purdue Pharma of deceptively marketing its widely distributed opioid pain pill. Without that protection, the company said the Sacklers may back out of the settlement, valued between $10 billion and $12 billion.

As part of that deal, the Sacklers agreed to relinquish control of their firm and contribute at least $3 billion to the settlement, an amount that would be derived at least in part from the sale of an overseas drug company it owns.

Some state attorneys general have argued that that is not enough from a family whose wealth Forbes has estimated at $13 billion. If the Sacklers want special protection from the bankruptcy court, they should be forced to give a detailed accounting of their wealth, North Carolina’s attorney general, Josh Stein, said in September. Stein has sued eight members of the family individually.

In a related development, a group of law professors has argued that one way to promote transparency and trust in the process is through appointment of a special examiner. The professors sent a letter Tuesday to the US bankruptcy trustee’s office in New York asking for a Chapter 11 examiner to be appointed in the Purdue case.

OxyContin, which has been blamed as a major driver of America’s opioid epidemic, makes up about 90 percent of Purdue Pharma’s sales. The wave of addiction fueled by opioids over the past 20 years has taken more than 400,000 lives.