The group’s poll, conducted in August, also tested other measures that have been floated as transportation solutions. And notably, there wasn’t much support for congestion pricing, either. When asked if they support raising tolls by 20 percent at rush hour, only 20 percent supported such a move, while 61 percent opposed it. (Such an increase might be accompanied by a decrease in off-peak driving tolls, but that wasn’t included in the question.)

A poll conducted by a labor-backed organization found that only 11 percent of voters supported adding 15 cents to the state’s gas tax to fund transportation, while 74 percent were opposed. The online poll of 600 likely voters was conducted on behalf of the advocacy group Raise Up Massachusetts, which is backing a separate effort to raise revenues by increasing taxes on the rich.

As House leaders prepare to debate funding solutions to the state’s transportation woes, they face an inconvenient truth: increasing the gas tax remains an unpopular option among voters.

So what will voters support? Little surprise here: the so-called millionaires tax. More than two-thirds — 69 percent — told Raise Up pollsters they support a 4 percent additional tax on annual income over $1 million.

Raise Up is the leading proponent of this surcharge on high earners. Opponents in the business community thwarted an effort to put it on the statewide ballot once before, in the courts. But the ballot question proposal is back in a modified form to avoid a successful legal challenge. It would require a constitutional amendment, a drawn-out process that means voters won’t get to decide on it until fall 2022, at the earliest.

Raise Up shared the poll results with some state lawmakers on Wednesday, as the House of Representatives prepares to debate various transportation solutions and revenue sources in the third week of November. A gas tax increase is expected to be in the mix. The business community is divided on the issue. Some groups oppose it completely, others want a big increase, and others want something modest. The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce supports a 15-cent increase — coincidentally the same amount mentioned in the poll — but some observers say it’s more likely the Legislature would approve a smaller amount.

A separate poll in August of 1,400-plus voters conducted for the MassINC public policy think tank shows slightly more support for a gas tax increase: 26 percent in favor, with 69 percent opposed to it. (No specific tax increase amount was specified in that poll.)

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.