The charges, unveiled Wednesday in San Francisco, came a day after the arrest of one of the former Twitter employees, Ahmad Abouammo, a US citizen who is alleged to have spied on the accounts of three users — including one whose posts discussed the inner workings of the Saudi leadership — on behalf of the government in Riyadh.

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has charged two former Twitter employees with spying for Saudi Arabia in a case that raises concerns about the ability of Silicon Valley to protect the private information of dissidents and other users from repressive governments.

The second former Twitter employee — Ali Alzabarah, a Saudi citizen — was accused of accessing the personal information of more than 6,000 Twitter accounts in 2015 on behalf of Saudi Arabia. One of those accounts belonged to a prominent dissident, Omar Abdulaziz, who later became close to Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who was killed by Saudi government agents last year.

Prosecutors said a third individual, Saudi citizen Ahmed Almutairi, acted as an intermediary between Saudi officials and the Twitter employees. He is also charged with spying. Alzabarah and Almutairi are believed to be in Saudi Arabia. Analysts said it is the first time federal prosecutors have publicly accused Saudis of spying in the United States.

The case is noteworthy in that it targets a strategic Middle East ally, whose de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been linked by the CIA to Khashoggi’s killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

‘‘The criminal complaint unsealed today alleges that Saudi agents mined Twitter’s internal systems for personal information about known Saudi critics and thousands of other Twitter users,’’ said US Attorney David Anderson. ‘‘We will not allow US companies or US technology to become tools of foreign repression in violation of US law.’’

Twitter restricts access to sensitive account information ‘‘to a limited group of trained and vetted employees,’’ said a spokesman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity ‘‘to protect the safety’’ of Twitter personnel. ‘‘We understand the incredible risks faced by many who use Twitter to share their perspectives with the world and to hold those in power accountable. We have tools in place to protect their privacy and their ability to do their vital work.’’

The three men are accused of working with a Saudi official who leads a charitable organization belonging to the crown prince. Based on a description of the charity, the official is Bader Al Asaker, which was confirmed by a person familiar with the case, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing case. Asaker’s charity, MiSK, belongs to Mohammed bin Salman, who is referred to in the complaint as Royal Family Member 1.

According to the complaint, Asaker was ‘‘working for and at the direction of’’ Mohammed ‘‘with respect to his online presence’’ on Twitter. In 2015, when most of the activity took place, Mohammed was a rising figure in the Saudi royal family.

After King Abdullah died in January 2015 and Mohammed’s father, Salman, took the throne, he was appointed defense minister and a few months later, deputy crown prince. The activity was particularly pronounced — with Abouammo repeatedly viewing the dissident Abdulaziz’s data and calling Asaker — in that period.