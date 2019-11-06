Boston-based ad agency Hill Holliday has won BMW’s US motorcycle business as a new client. The Interpublic Group-owned agency will work with BMW Motorrad USA’s marketing team on print, digital, and social media initiatives to promote the German automaker’s motorcycle lines. M&C Saatchi had previously handled advertising for BMW’s motorcycle group; Hill Holliday was one of four finalists for the business. — JON CHESTO

DELIVERIES

UPS delivers CVS prescriptions by drone

United Parcel Service Inc. has expanded its revenue-generating drone flights beyond hospital campuses, delivering prescription medicines to two customers’ homes from a CVS Health Corp. pharmacy in Cary, North Carolina. The drone flew autonomously while monitored by a remote pilot and lowered the packages by a winch as it hovered about 20 feet above the homes, UPS said in a statement Tuesday. Matternet, a UPS partner, provided the aircraft for the Nov. 1 flights. BLOOMBERG

FASHION

Prada signs loan tied to ‘green’ environmental practices

The Prada fashion group has signed what is billed as the first business loan in the luxury goods sector linking the annual interest rate to practices that help the environment. Prada said Tuesday that the five-year, 50 million-euro ($55-million) loan with Credit Agricole Group will see interest rates lowered based on ‘‘achievement of ambitious targets related to sustainability.’’ The targets include the number of stores that meet defined standards for ‘‘green’’ buildings, education workshops for employees, and the use of regenerated nylon in collections. The fashion world, recognized as the second most polluting industry after oil, has been working in recent years to adopt more environment-friendly practices.

TECHNOLOGY

Huawei to help build Hungary’s 5G wireless network, ignoring Trump’s entreaties

Chinese tech company Huawei will take part in the construction of Hungary’s next-generation 5G wireless network despite concerns among key allies like the US about potential snooping by Beijing. Speaking at China’s International Import Expo in Shanghai, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday that Huawei will cooperate with Britain’s Vodafone and Germany’s Deutsche Telekom in the project. He said Hungary does not discriminate between companies based on their country of origin, as long as they respect Hungary’s laws and regulations. The United States has tried to persuade allies to shun Huawei, which it says can be forced to give the Chinese government backdoor access to data. ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook says it unknowingly gave outside developers access to users’ information

Facebook Inc. said it unknowingly gave outside developers access to private user information shared within some groups on its main social network, including the names and profile photos of people who were part of those groups. The company disclosed the issue Tuesday, saying that some third-party developers who used Facebook’s Groups API — a software program that allows for information sharing between Facebook and outside developers —- could see which users shared posts or left comments inside a group, even though they weren’t supposed to have that level of detail. Access to that information has now been removed or limited, the company said. Beginning in April 2018, Facebook restricted access so that these outside partners could only see the text of posts or comments from inside groups, but not the names or photos of the people who shared them. The company discovered in a recent review that this additional information was also being shared. BLOOMBERG

WEBSITES

With no staff left, Deadspin editorial director says he is leaving, too

Days after the entire staff of the popular website Deadspin quit in a revolt, the manager who prompted the exodus said Tuesday that he’s leaving, too. Paul Maidment, editorial director of G/O Media said it was ‘‘the right moment for me to leave to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity.’’ Sixteen staff writers and editors, along with two weekend contributors, quit in protest of G/O Media’s edict that the website stick to covering sports and cast aside stories on politics, popular culture and the media. ASSOCIATED PRESS

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

AT&T agrees to pay $60 million over allegations it slowed data speeds

AT&T has agreed to pay $60 million to resolve allegations that it charged millions of customers for ‘‘unlimited’’ data plans while significantly reducing their data speeds if they used too much, the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday. In 2011, the carrier began ‘‘throttling’’ — slowing speeds to the point that web browsing and other routine actions became difficult or nearly impossible — customers with unlimited data plans, the FTC alleged. WASHINGTON POST

PHARMACEUTICALS

Walgreens exploring taking itself private

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., led by Chief Executive Officer Stefano Pessina, has been reviewing a potential deal to take the company private in what could become the largest leveraged buyout in history, people familiar with the matter said. The company has recently held informal talks with private equity firms including KKR & Co., the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. BLOOMBERG

AVIATION

Boeing’s CEO to give up bonus in wake of 737 Max groundings

Boeing’s new chairman gave embattled CEO Dennis Muilenburg a vote of confidence Tuesday and said the chief executive is giving up any bonus this year. David Calhoun said the Boeing board believes Muilenburg ‘‘has done everything right’’ and is positioning the Chicago company to return the 737 Max to service after two accidents killed 346 people. A flight-control system called MCAS pushed the nose of both planes down before crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Boeing, which kept any explanation of MCAS out of pilot manuals, is now revamping the system to make it easier for pilots to override. ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

Shake Shack stock plummets after sales miss estimates

Shake Shack Inc. tumbled by the most ever Tuesday after the burger chain’s third-quarter comparable sales trailed estimates and management reduced its sales target. Shake Shack’s decision to move to a single delivery provider (GrubHub) caused “some noise” in quarterly same-restaurant sales, management said on the conference call. Wall Street analysts said the full-year 2019 comparable sales forecast implies a decline in the fourth quarter and they expect the transition impact to last into 2020. BLOOMBERG