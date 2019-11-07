Alphabet’s board of directors is investigating how executives have dealt with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, including those leveled against the company’s top lawyer.

The Google parent has hired a law firm and formed a special subcommittee to investigate these issues, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak on the record. Alphabet is facing lawsuits alleging it failed shareholders by approving lucrative exit packages for executives despite credible claims of misconduct.

‘‘As has already been confirmed in public court filings, in early 2019, Alphabet’s Board of Directors formed a special litigation committee to consider claims made by shareholders in various lawsuits relating to past workplace conduct,” Alphabet said in a statement to The Post.