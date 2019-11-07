Gary Coombe, chief executive of P&G’s grooming business, told the company’s 1,300 Massachusetts employees Thursday that it is reassessing its two properties here. The stated goal: investment in new high-tech manufacturing equipment, R&D labs, and modern offices.

Now comes phase two of that reinvention — one that will probably bring changes to Gillette’s prominent complex on the Fort Point Channel in South Boston and its lower-profile sibling campus in Andover.

Procter & Gamble has been busy for the past two years reinventing Gillette under pressure from lower-cost competitors: changes to marketing, innovation, and online sales.

But with excess space at the 34-acre campus in South Boston and the 150-acre property in Andover, real estate savings will be part of the equation.

Coombe said the company is just beginning its assessment and hopes to have a decision by early next year. He didn’t rule out moving manufacturing out of its South Boston home, where the company has had a presence for more than a century, although he said the company doesn’t plan any job cuts as a result. Regardless of the outcome, though, Coombe said the company will maintain a “meaningful presence” in both communities.

P&G resisted selling pieces of its South Boston campus even as the neighborhood boomed around it — until General Electric came knocking. GE and state agency MassDevelopment acquired a 2.7-acre section of the Gillette campus in late 2016 for GE’s new headquarters. (GE and the state have since sold a 1-acre piece to other developers, as GE scaled back its ambitions.) Since that time, several other deals have been made, most notably the sale of a 6.5-acre parcel along A Street that’s currently used for parking, to developer Related Beal in May.

