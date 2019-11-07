Saturday WORKSHOP How to move product

Learn the ins and outs of product management at this workshop from General Assembly. Attendees will learn how to bring products from the drawing board to market. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St, 13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

COMPETITION

There’s an app for that

Design the interface for a new social media app aimed at the Latin American market at this three-hour competition hosted by the Duplessy Foundation. Participants will form teams of three. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m., CIC Boston, 121 Devonshire St., 16th floor, Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Sunday

NETWORKING

Winging it

Meet fellow women in real estate at this open house from coworking space The Wing. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Wing Boston, 699 Boylston St., floor 15, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Brunch and business

Connect with fellow businesswomen over brunch at this event from Staples Spotlight. The topic of discussion: how to improve self-image. Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Staples Brighton, 1660 Soldiers Field Road, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.