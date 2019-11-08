The Kuehn Charitable Foundation and several state housing agencies and affordable housing advocates are getting ready to launch what will be Massachusetts’ biggest searchable database of affordable housing. Dubbed The Housing Navigator, it aims to be a one-stop online shop for all affordable housing in the state and make easier an often-tedious search for low-cost apartments.

If you want to rent a studio apartment for $2,000 a month, there are loads of websites to help you find one. But if you want to rent something more affordable? Not so much.

The foundation, a Boston nonprofit, has long been focused on affordable housing as well as the preservation of land and historic buildings.

Advertisement

“It can be as hard to find affordable housing as it is to build it,” said Jennifer Gilbert, the foundation’s executive director. “Harder, maybe.”

So Kuehn and Citizens Housing and Planning Association — a nonprofit that represents affordable-housing developers — are partnering with state agencies that finance affordable housing in Massachusetts to create a comprehensive, searchable database of what are probably hundreds of thousands of apartments set aside for lower-income residents. They’re gathering data from the state and starting to test the website with potential users, with a goal of launching it some time in 2020.

It will be a major upgrade from the 20-year-old Mass Access Registry, which covers some, but far from all, affordable housing in the state, CHAPA chief executive Rachel Heller said. The groups are aiming to make the Housing Navigator as user-friendly as possible for would-be renters to search, and for property managers to post listings. The idea is to cover units funded under a wide range of federal, state, and local programs — all in one place.

“Massachusetts has been good at creating so many different types of programs to create affordable housing,” Heller said. “We need to better help people identify everything that’s out there.”

Advertisement

That means crossing municipal boundaries. While some cities, like Boston, have programs that are relatively easy to search, they’re often run at a citywide level. Looking for housing in other towns can mean starting anew — a time-consuming and complicated process — and that limits people, Gilbert said.

“Maybe you’re thinking, ‘I could take this job in whatever town, but would there be someplace there I could live?’ ” she said. “You often literally cannot find out.”

Gilbert and Heller say the database could have other benefits, such as helping policy makers get a better feel for what kind of affordable housing people need, and where it’s most needed — including variables such as studios or three-bedrooms, and locations close to job centers or near the T.

“It’ll give us a sense of where people are looking,” Heller said. “There’s certainly lots we can learn about where people are hoping to go.”

And eventually, Gilbert said, they hope to upgrade the site to make it easier for people to not just find potential apartments, but to apply to rent them. It’s the sort of thing that’s common in the world of market-rate rentals — where you can rent an apartment online without ever seeing it in person — but a rarity when it comes to affordable housing. That, Gilbert said, needs to change.

“Basic information on housing shouldn’t be a luxury,” she said. “It should be for everybody. Let’s provide it.”

Advertisement

Tim Logan can be reached at tim.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.