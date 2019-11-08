Tha announcement comes one day after Massachusetts General Hospital agreed to pay a former orthopedic surgeon $13 million to settle the lawsuit he filed. He had alleged he was wrongly fired in 2015 after blowing the whistle on several surgeons who operated on multiple patients at once.

Northwell Health of New York has agreed to pay $12.3 million to settle a claim by the federal government and three whistleblowers that a former urology surgeon at Manhattan’s Lenox Hill Hospital defrauded Medicare by billing for surgeries performed by trainees while he operated on other patients.

A second major hospital chain has agreed to pay millions of dollars to resolve a lawsuit related to concurrent surgery, the controversial practice in which a doctor oversees more than one operation at a time.

The New York lawsuit also says the urology surgeon, Dr. David Samadi, a regular medical expert on Fox News whose celebrity patients have included former “Today Show” host Matt Lauer, was involved in an illegal scheme with Northwell to pad his salary. In addition, Northwell acknowledged that Samadi billed for procedures that were not necessary to perform in an operating room.

The Globe Spotlight Team raised concerns about the safety of surgeons performing two operations at once starting in 2015. Dr. Dennis Burke, the Mass. General surgeon who received the $13 million settlement on Thursday, was an outspoken critic of the practice.

Samadi was the focus of a Spotlight Team story in 2017 that featured the three whistleblowers -- a patient who underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate and his wife, and the son of an elderly man who also had an operation for an enlarged prostate.

“We exposed medical malpractice designed to inflate surgical volume, revenue, profit, and compensation and conduct that tramples on patient rights, abuses confidence in healthcare, corrupts graduate medical education, and violates the law,” said Joseph Lanni, one of the lawyers for the whistleblowers, whose suit was unsealed Thursday night.

The settlement was with Northwell, not with Samadi. Lanni said the whistleblowers are still suing Samadi, who has left Lenox Hill and operates a practice, Robotic Oncology, on upscale Madison Avenue in Manhattan.

Officials for Northwell were not immediately available for comment.

Under Burke’s settlement with MGH, a subsidiary of Partners HealthCare, Burke was also offered his old job back and wiil be honored with a hospital safety initiative in his name, according to his lawyer, Ellen Zucker. Burke said he doesn’t plan to return because he is happy working at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton.

Although many surgeons at teaching hospitals schedule operations to overlap by a few minutes — letting trainees close the surgical wound of the first operation while the surgeon moves on to the second — the debate at Mass. General focused on surgeries, mostly in orthopedics, that overlapped for much longer, sometimes for hours.

Burke and other critics of the practice, including several anesthesiologists, said that it was dangerous and that patients hadn’t consented beforehand to share their surgeon.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jsaltzman@globe.com