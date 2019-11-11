Meet other businessmen of color at this dinner from the Boston Men’s Dinner Group. Tuesday, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Boston Medical Center, One Boston Medical Center Place, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

COMPETITION

Wind up and pitch

Watch MIT’s best and brightest deliver an elevator pitch for their idea before an audience at this competition from MIT. The audience favorite will win $2,000. Tuesday, 7 to 9 p.m., MIT Wong Auditorium, 2 Amherst St., Cambridge. Free to attend. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

SEMINAR

Building black wealth

Learn how to manage money and housing as an African-American in this installment of the Building Black Wealth monthly series from Roxbury Community College and the Our Village initiative. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Roxbury Community College, 1234 Columbus Ave., building 3, student commons, Roxbury Crossing. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Work your way up

Learn how to “bootstrap” — operate a business on a shoestring budget — at this panel discussion from The Startup Coalition. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., 625 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

