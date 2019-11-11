Open Text Corp. has announced a deal to acquire Carbonite Inc., a provider of data-protection services, for about $800 million in cash, according to a statement Monday.

The transaction of $23 per share for the Boston-based Carbonite is a 25% premium to the close of trading Friday. Bloomberg first reported the deal earlier on Monday, and that Carbonite was mulling a sale in early September.

Carbonite’s shares are down 27% so far year to date, after a sharp fall in July when it cut its annual revenue forecast and announced Chief Executive Officer Mohamad Ali had decided to step down. That followed another sell-off in February amid investor concerns about the debt it was taking on to fund its $618 million all-cash takeover of Webroot Inc. in February.