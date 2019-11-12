Watch student and alumni entrepreneurs from Babson, Olin, and Wellesley colleges give their best three-minute pitches at this event from The Arthur M. Blank Center For Entrepreneurship. Presenters are given live feedback from audience members. Thursday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Olin Hall, Babson College, 231 Forest St., Babson Park, Wellesley. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com .

WORKSHOP

Boots to suits

Learn how to transition to the business world at this workshop for active duty and retired military personnel from Tailored for Success. Attendees will receive free professional attire and get advice from a panel of experts. Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Massachusetts State House, 24 Beacon St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

Meet other medical pot pros

Consider the potential uses of medical marijuana with other health care professionals at this conference from Delta 9 Summits. Keynote speakers will include local physicians, patient advocates, and politicians. Thursday, 7:30 a.m., to Friday, 5 p.m. 320 Washington St., Newton. $85. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Mix with techies

Build bridges with other Boston-area tech professionals at this mixer hosted by Google. Cash bar. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., Pink Taco Boston, 374 Congress St., Boston. $12 for one ticket, $14 for two, $30 for one at the door. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

