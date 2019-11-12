Stocks edged higher as investors measured the likelihood of a partial trade deal between America and China. The dollar and Treasuries advanced. The S&P 500 eked out a gain after retreating from a record as remarks by President Trump didn’t add much insight into negotiations between the world’s two largest economies. He did say a deal could happen soon, but he also said no agreement would mean significant tariff increases. Earlier, the benchmark pushed through 3,100 for the first time partly on hopes the president would make positive comments on trade. In company news, Facebook Inc. surged as it announced a new payment feature and Walt Disney Co. rose after its much-anticipated streaming service debuted. Health care shares paced the advance as drugmaker AbbVie Inc. gained amid what may be the largest bond sale of the year. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.91 percent before Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell addresses Congress Wednesday. The dollar rose for the sixth time in seven sessions, testing its moving average of the last 100 days. Crude edged lower.