American Outdoor Brands Corp. said it will split into two publicly traded companies, one focused on firearms and the other on outdoor products, in an effort that may help it boost values that have flagged under pressure for gun reforms in the United States.

The resulting companies — Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. and American Outdoor Brands Inc. —will be achieved through the spinoff of the outdoors and accessories business as a tax-free stock dividend to its stockholders, the Springfield-based company said in a statement Wednesday.

American Outdoor has been working to recover from the weak full-year profit forecast it issued in late August, when it said earnings would trail even the lowest analyst estimate at the time. The shares have gained 40 percent since hitting a 52-week closing low of $5.62 on Oct. 3.