The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan fell to 3.69 percent from 3.78 percent the week before.

Friday

SEMINAR

Raise capital

Find out how to get your business venture funded at this full-day workshop from The Capital Network. Representatives from VC firms such as Launchpad Ventures, Betaspring, Boston Harbor Angels, and Golden Seeds will be present. Friday, 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP, 155 Seaport Blvd., Boston. $225. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

INDUSTRY SUMMIT

Make workplaces work

Dive into the tech that makes for a productive and functional workspace at this event from the Design Museum Foundation. There will be talks from local business leaders, panel discussions, and opportunities to network. Friday, 9 to 5 p.m., Microsoft New England Research and Development Center, 1 Memorial Drive, Cambridge. $99 for students, $150 for members of the Design Museum Foundation, $180 for non-members, $300 at the door. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Find your voice

Master public speaking at this training from General Assembly. Topics include body language, techniques for managing nerves, and identifying personal strengths and weaknesses as speakers. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $125. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CONFERENCE

Cost of living

Consider various solutions to rising housing prices at this conference from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. Representatives from public, private, and nonprofit entities will present solutions. Friday, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Harvard Graduate School of Design, 48 Quincy St., Piper Auditorium, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

