A Denver-based skiing conglomerate said Wednesday it had entered into a deal to purchase Sugarbush Resort, one of the last independently operated skiing resorts in New England.

Alterra Mountain Company, which also owns Vermont’s Stratton Mountain among over a dozen properties across the United States, announced the deal just a few weeks after another skiing giant, Vail Resorts, completed its purchase Peak Resorts, which owned Wildcat and Attitash Mountains in New Hampshire, Mount Snow in Vermont, and Hunter Mountain in New York, among others.

Nationally and locally, ski resorts have increasingly been consolidated under the umbrella of just a few companies. Meanwhile, the price of lift tickets has been steadily rising, particularly at the bigger resorts.