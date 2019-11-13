A Denver-based skiing conglomerate said Wednesday it had entered into a deal to purchase Sugarbush Resort, one of the last independently operated skiing resorts in New England.
Alterra Mountain Company, which also owns Vermont’s Stratton Mountain among over a dozen properties across the United States, announced the deal just a few weeks after another skiing giant, Vail Resorts, completed its purchase Peak Resorts, which owned Wildcat and Attitash Mountains in New Hampshire, Mount Snow in Vermont, and Hunter Mountain in New York, among others.
Nationally and locally, ski resorts have increasingly been consolidated under the umbrella of just a few companies. Meanwhile, the price of lift tickets has been steadily rising, particularly at the bigger resorts.
Advertisement
Sugarbush has been majority-owned by its current chief executive, former Merrill Lynch International chairman Win Smith, since 2001, when he teamed up with three others to form Summit Ventures to purchase the property. The 4,000-acre property is located in the Mad River Valley of Vermont, and has been in operation since 1958.
Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.