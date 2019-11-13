Wall Street capped a wobbly day for stocks with another record-setting finish Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index each eked out a modest gain that was good enough to nudge them to record highs. The Nasdaq closed just below its all-time high set a day earlier. The latest milestones came after the market bounced back from a late-afternoon slide that coincided with a published report that highlighted snags in the ongoing US-China trade negotiations. Stocks spent much of the morning with slight gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a congressional panel that the central bank is likely to hold off on cutting interest rates again, citing optimism about the US economy. Surprisingly good corporate earnings and data showing the economy is still growing solidly have also put investors in a buying mood. On Wednesday, much of that buying involved safe-play stocks like utilities, real estate companies and makers of consumer products that tend to pay higher dividends. Those sectors outweighed losses in banks, industrial stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Demand for bonds also increased, sending bond yields lower.