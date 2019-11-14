A day of listless trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with another record high for the S&P 500. The benchmark index notched its third consecutive gain after spending most of the day wavering between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also budged little, capping the day with miniscule drops. The market’s lethargic turn came on a day with little market-moving news. Investors were still awaiting more details on the status of trade talks between the United States and China. The broader market has been gaining ground for weeks on hopes that the United States and China can make progress in their latest push for a deal. Investors have also been encouraged by surprisingly good corporate earnings and data showing the economy is still growing solidly. And the Federal Reserve has helped, lowering interest rates three times this year. The central bank has signaled that it’s done lowering rates, for now, unless the US economy shows any major signs of trouble. China Thursday moved to lift a four-year ban on US poultry products. The move sent shares in processed food companies higher. Tyson Foods rose 1.7 percent, Sanderson Farms gained 3.7 percent and Pilgrim’s Pride added 1.1 percent. Consumer-focused stocks, including Target and Lowe’s, were the best performers Thursday, offsetting declines in technology and energy companies. Technology stocks were the biggest losers. Cisco Systems fell 7.3 percent after giving investors a surprisingly weak revenue forecast.