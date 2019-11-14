Saturday CONFERENCE How to make it in Latin America

Take in a series of talks about doing business in Latin America and doing business as a Latin American at this conference hosted by Harvard Business School and MIT. There will be opportunities to network. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Harvard Business School, Klarman Hall, Soldiers Field Road, Boston. $35 for HBS/MIT LatAm Club members, $40 for students, $70 for professionals. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SUMMIT

Get a leg up

Learn about the barriers women face in business and how to overcome them at this summit from Tufts University. There will be speeches, networking opportunities, workshops, and free food. This event is welcoming of all gender identities. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 574 Boston Ave., Medford. Free for Tufts students, $10 for general public, $45 for groups of five. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

INDUSTRY EVENT

The marketing market

Listen to keynote speeches and panel discussions from leading members of the marketing industry at this event from the Marketing Club of Harvard Business School. Representatives from companies like Coca-Cola, Wayfair, Goya Foods, Proctor & Gamble, and Honeywell. There will also be a networking lunch. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Harvard Business School, 117 Western Ave., Boston. $30 for students, $50 for professionals. Group rates are available. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Invest in yourself

Get tips on personal finance — like how to grow personal savings without taking unnecessary risks, what do with savings — at this seminar from NorthStar Portfolio. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Valsos table & Bar, 139 Shirley Ave., Revere. $35. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

