Plainridge officials told the Massachusetts Gaming Commission that its total slots revenue for October was $11.2 million, well below last October’s haul of $13.5 million and less than any other full month since the casino opened in late June 2015.

Though the Plainville casino’s per-machine totals have consistently outpaced those of the state’s two full-service gaming complexes, its overall numbers have been dropping since the opening of Encore Boston Harbor in late June.

It was another uneven month for Massachusetts casinos in October, with the Plainridge Park slots facility recording its slowest month since opening in 2015.

The figures were released amid increasing evidence that the market has grown saturated in the Northeast. The owners of Plainridge and the nearby Twin River casino in Rhode Island have been reckoning with the marketing efforts of Wynn Resorts’ massive Everett casino.

“We’re still trying to really get our hands around what the impact longer-term is going to be at Plainridge with Encore’s current spending levels,” Tim Wilmott, chief executive officer of Plainridge owner Penn National Gaming, told financial analysts in a recent conference call.

Encore itself has registered lower revenues than it initially projected when seeking a license to operate here.

The Everett casino took in $45.8 million in gambling revenue last month, compared with $49 million in September. Its slots business improved, with $22.3 million in revenue, but its table games — which have been unusually strong compared with slots — dropped to $23.5 million.

Overall, gaming revenue was Encore’s smallest in its four months of operation, though industry insiders say that’s a common trend in fall and winter for markets like New England.

“For the most part now, it’s going to drop as the weather gets colder,” said Alan R. Woinski, president of the industry consulting firm Gambling USA. “Outside of Las Vegas, the best months for gaming are basically May through August.”

It will be months before Encore’s month-to-month performance is ripe for comparison, Woinski said, because it is more useful to look at how a casino performed during the same month in previous years.

But the $212.6 million it has brought in so far is not on pace to match the $800 million in first-year revenue that Encore said it could generate as part of a 2014 pitch to state regulators.

Wynn Resorts told analysts last week that the casino had an operating loss of $41.7 million over its first full quarter of operation. But chief executive Matt Maddox said the facility was “on the path to growth” and stepping up its marketing to slots customers.

The company also said it may look to cut costs, and potentially jobs, as the casino — which employs more than 4,800 people — gets up and running.

MGM Springfield in Western Massachusetts, which was the state’s first full-service casino when it opened in August 2018, brought in revenues of $21.2 million in October.

The numbers were lower than last October, when it took in $22.2 million. But the casino, which has shed hundreds of jobs since its opening, saw its numbers improve over September as its table games increased and slots revenue stabilized. September gambling revenue at MGM Springfield was $20.3 million.

In a statement, MGM Springfield president Michael Mathis said he considered the casino’s October performance to be strong. He said the facility’s hotel rates, sales receipts, and visitor traffic are all on the rise.

The revenue figures, he said “demonstrate that we have a loyal and growing customer base that appreciates MGM’s unique brand of entertainment and luxury, and gaming offerings despite the entry of new competitors into the market.”

The gaming commission said the state took in $22.3 million in tax revenue from casinos in October.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com.