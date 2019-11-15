There are only two approved medications for that disease — one of them, Esbriet, is marketed by Roche — but they just slow its progression.

Roche is buying Promedior to obtain its entire medicine portfolio — including its lead drug candidate, which showed encouraging results in a midstage clinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disorder.

The Swiss drug giant Roche has agreed to pay $390 million upfront for a Lexington biotech that has developed experimental drugs for fibrotic diseases, including a compound to treat a rare and fatal progressive lung disease.

The midstage clinical trial found that patients with the disease who took Promedior’s experimental compound on top of either of the two approved drugs had improved lung function and went further in a six-minute walk than patients without the new compound, said Jason Lettmann, chief executive of Promedior.

Advertisement

“With over a decade of research, development and investment, Promedior has demonstrated the unique ability” of its approach to “deliver disease-modifying potential in fibrotic disorders,” Lettmann said in a statement.

Under the terms of the deal, Roche will pay Promedior another $1 billion if its drug development program meets goals for approval and marketing. Promedior was founded in 2006 and has only eight full-time employees.

Another drug giant, Bristol-Myers Squibb, signed a similar deal with Promedior in 2015. Bristol-Myers Squibb paid the startup $150 million upfront and had the option to buy Promedior for a total of $1.25 million if the same lead drug candidate met certain goals.

But the New York-based drug giant last year decided not to buy the company.

Why did Roche pull the trigger after Bristol-Myers Squibb didn’t?

“In my mind, it’s all about strategic fit,” Lettmann said in an interview. “Roche has a unique ability to advance this drug forward. They already have one of the approved drugs.”

Advertisement

Dr. James Sabry, global head of Roche Pharma Partnering, said, “We are excited to combine Promedior’s portfolio with our drug development capabilities.”

About 100,000 people in the United States have ideopathic pulmonary disease, which is characterized by scarring that increases until the lungs can no longer provide enough oxygen to the body’s organs and tissues, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Scientists don’t know exactly what causes the disease — hence the name ideopathic — but believe it probably results from a combination of genetic and environmental factors, including a history of cigarette smoking.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jsaltzman@globe.com.