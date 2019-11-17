Nine years later, that dream has manifested as Launch, a children’s trampoline park franchise Law helped found. The chain has locations as far south as Florida and as far west as Illinois. Two Saturdays ago, a long line of parents and children waited in frigid temperatures for the opening of the 33rd Launch, in Framingham.

“I said, ‘When I get done, I’m going to take my money, and I’m going to invest it in myself,’ ” Law said. “I’m going to do all the hiring and firing.”

Career transitions can be tricky. Just ask retired New England Patriots defensive back Ty Law. After being released (or “fired,” as he prefers to call it) from an NFL team (the Denver Broncos) for the third time in 2010, the Hall of Famer found himself looking for a new line of work. But this time, he wanted to be in charge.

The space resembles a green-toned version of Chuck E Cheese. Children can shoot down Space Invaders and race motorcycles at flashing banks of video games, test their skills at air hockey, or duel in the laser tag arena upstairs. They can also sit with their parents and eat made-to-order pizza at rows of thickly lacquered tables.

But the real attraction is the gym in the back, a blacklight-lit green and yellow world of trampolines, foam pits, and ziplines. Children clamber through obstacle courses assembled from balance beams, swinging ladders, and ropes that resemble the set of American Ninja Warrior. But unlike the TV show, when children fall, they hit massive air bags instead of pools of water.

Law is weary of his name being tied to his business ventures. Yet there’s no denying the three-time Super Bowl champ is a draw. When he entered the Framingham location, he was immediately peppered with requests from sheepish parents to take photos with their children.

“I don’t worry about my name being in lights,” he said. “I’ve had enough of that throughout my career. . . . It’s all about the product itself.”

Law said he’s always been curious how businesses function behind the scenes. He often found himself poring over restaurant menus, wondering much food would have to be thrown out at the end of the day. Even as a player, he never lost sight of the fact that he was a cog in a larger machine.

“We [the players] get all the cheers, but at the end of the day, who’s that guy up in the suite?” Law said. ‘The guys that created something and didn’t have to get beat up. They didn’t have to have surgeries. They didn’t walk around and can’t get out of bed half the time. I’ve always admired people like that.”

Law initially wanted to become a restaurant franchisee, a path taken by many retired pro athletes, and was skeptical when his friend and current Launch CEO Rob Arnold approached him in 2011 with the idea to open a trampoline park.

But his son overheard their conversation and was excited, even though the family already had a trampoline in their backyard. Eventually, he dragged his father to a park Law described as being “in the middle of nowhere.”

“It smelled like feet,” Law recalled. “It was just not a great experience. But as I was leaving, busloads of kids started coming in . . . I start counting the number of heads, and I’m like ‘Hmmm, might be something to this.’ ”

After an aborted attempt to partner with an existing chain, Law and Arnold decided to create their own park. The pair had bonded over their shared competitive spirit, and now found they balanced each other creatively as well. Arnold handled the numbers and minutiae while Law used his natural eye for design.

“He’s all about the show,” Arnold said. “He’s all about the entertainment factor. It’s almost like I was the budget guy saying, ‘No, no, we can’t do this, we gotta stop spending,’ and he was the one saying ‘more lights, more music, more this, more that.’ ”

The first Launch opened in Warwick, R.I., in 2012, and immediately started pulling in cash.

“We franchised out to our friends and family,” Law said, “and we just started growing from there.”

With 33 locations and more than a dozen under construction, Launch has become a small empire. Law credits the park’s flexibility for its appeal to so many franchisees.

“We have laser tag, we have bowling alleys, we have some facilities that have indoor go-karting,” Law said. ‘It’s no longer Launch Trampoline Park. It’s just Launch.”

Admission at Launch ranges from $18 for one-hour general admission (plus a game of laser tag) to $99 for a “family fun” package.

Law has stepped back from the day-to-day operations to focus on “big picture” tasks, like deciding what demographics to target and raising brand awareness. He says he takes satisfaction in watching something he helped create grow into a brand that employs hundreds of people across the country.

“No pun intended, it’s had its ups and downs,” Law said. “But it’s been rewarding more so than anything to create the jobs.”

Law is willing, though not thrilled, to use his name to publicize the brand. But as he sees it, at least he’s the one choosing how it gets used.

“That name, as long as it’s on that jersey, for whatever particular team you’re on, you really don’t even own your name,” Law said. “The NFL owns your name, the Patriots own your name, the Jets own your name on that jersey, because your name’s attached to a number. They own that. I own Launch. No matter what, can’t nobody take that away from me. You gotta control your own destiny.”

Max Jungreis can be reached at max.jungreis@globe.com.