HP Inc.’s board unanimously rejected Xerox Holdings Corp.’s unsolicited takeover offer, saying the $22-a-share offer is too low. It cited concerns about Xerox’s prospects. HP CEO Enrique Lores and chairman Chip Bergh, in a letter to Xerox CEO John Visentin, said the company is “open to exploring” a merger, but there are “fundamental questions that need to be addressed.” They cited Xerox’s revenue decline since June 2018, “which raises significant questions for us regarding the trajectory of your business and future prospects.” HP’s statement included a Nov. 5 letter from Xerox outlining the offer of $17 a share in cash and 0.137 Xerox shares for each HP share, for a total transaction value of $33.5 billion. Xerox’s letter said the offer remained open until Nov. 13. HP said its board made its decision the day it received Xerox’s letter. HP said it’s still open to discussing a merger. “With substantive engagement from Xerox management and access to diligence information on Xerox, we believe that we can quickly evaluate the merits of a potential transaction,” Lores and Bergh wrote. “We remain ready to engage with you to better understand your business and any value to be created from a combination,” they added. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

OIL

Saudi Aramco Sets Its Market Value at Up to $1.7 Trillion

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, offered more details on the enormous share offering it is planning for December, setting an overall market value of the company of as much as $1.7 trillion, a figure short of the $2 trillion initially estimated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Still, the company could raise close to $26 billion when it offers shares to the public, a total that could make it the largest initial public offering ever. Aramco said in a statement that the offering price for its shares would be between 30 riyals and 32 riyals (about $8 to $8.50 per share) and that 1.5% of the company, amounting to 3 billion shares, would be sold. That would set the value of the company between $1.6 trillion and $1.7 trillion. Aramco said it would publish the final price Dec. 5. Trading on the Riyadh stock market, the Tadawul, is expected to commence around Dec. 12. The IPO could eclipse the amount generated by the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014. The company raised nearly $22 billion on its first day of trading, and within a few days that figure reached about $25 billion. Aramco is enormously profitable, earning a net income of $111 billion in 2018, but the company will be selling shares in a tough environment. Oil companies are out of favor with investors, who worry that concerns about the role of fossil fuels in climate change will eventually curb demand for Aramco’s large reserves of oil and gas. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Italy’s white truffle hunters worry about climate change

Rising global temperatures are worrying truffle hunters around the Italian town of Alba, where the most prized specimens can fetch twice the price of gold. On a warm October, eight out of 10 white truffles unearthed by Carlo Olivero with his trusty 3-year-old dog Steel were dark, withered and dried out. “They are clearly signs of the temperatures,’’ Olivero said, holding one that he kept in his pocket. Alba, located in the northwestern region of Piedmont, has earned the moniker “white truffle capital of the world” for its particularly fragrant variety of truffle, its truffle fair each fall and its annual charity auction, which pushes prices of the tuber magnatum pico up into the stratosphere. A truffle weighing 1,005 grams (2 pounds, 3.4 ounces) fetched 120,000 euros ($133,000) — more than twice the price of gold — from a Hong Kong buyer at this year’s auction. The longer-term impact of rising temperatures on the highly prized white truffles is still being studied, but they, like other fungi, grow best in cool, rainy conditions. Climate change has in effect delayed peak production from October into November. To stave off the longer-term climate change impact on the production of the highly prized white truffle, experts have launched initiatives to better preserve the territory where they grow. Incentives include a program paying 24 euros ($26) a year to property owners to maintain host trees they might otherwise remove. Truffle associations also strike agreements with absentee landowners to keep their wooded property cleared in a way that promotes truffle growth. — ASSOCIATED PRESS