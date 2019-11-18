1883: Davis Square officially becomes a square, named for Person Davis, a politician and grain dealer who was one of the largest landowners in the area, which was rapidly developing after the arrival of the Lexington and Arlington Railroad in 1870.

1914: The Somerville Theater opens, its debut acts including a musical act, a comedy show and that new hot fad: A movie.

1930: Davis Square prospered in the 1910s, ‘20s and early ‘30s and many of its current buildings date to that time, including the Winter Hill Cooperative Bank, an Art Deco structure that opened in 1930.