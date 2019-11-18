1883: Davis Square officially becomes a square, named for Person Davis, a politician and grain dealer who was one of the largest landowners in the area, which was rapidly developing after the arrival of the Lexington and Arlington Railroad in 1870.
1914: The Somerville Theater opens, its debut acts including a musical act, a comedy show and that new hot fad: A movie.
1930: Davis Square prospered in the 1910s, ‘20s and early ‘30s and many of its current buildings date to that time, including the Winter Hill Cooperative Bank, an Art Deco structure that opened in 1930.
1938: As the Great Depression dragged on, rail lines were re-routed out of Davis Square and the abandoned train station burned in a street riot. The square entered a long decline through the mid-20th Century as residents moved to the suburbs and small factories closed.
1984: The Red Line opens in Davis Square, bringing new restaurants and a wave of investment and making it a hub for tens of thousands of commuters every day.
1997: UTNE Reader names Davis Square - “a blue-collar suburb awash in artistic energy” - one of the 15 hippest places to live in North America.
2019: With a new neighborhood plan that would enable more development nearly done, several key buildings in Davis Square are purchased by national and international real estate firms.