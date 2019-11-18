PG&E Corp. has increased the size of the power outages it’s considering this week, saying nearly 800,000 people in Northern California may be plunged into darkness as another windstorm hits. The bankrupt utility may need to cut power across 22 counties, according to a statement Monday. A fire weather watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Northern California from late Tuesday night to Thursday morning. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Keystone spill impacted more land than reported

An oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in eastern North Dakota has affected almost 10 times the amount of land as first reported. State environmental scientist Bill Suess said Monday the leak reported on Oct. 29 is now estimated to have affected about 209,100 square feet of land near Edinburg. State regulators had said the leak affected about 22,500 square feet of land. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

T-Mobile CEO to step down

T-Mobile said Monday its colorful CEO John Legere is stepping down next year, even as the wireless company’s long-running effort to merge with rival Sprint remains unfinished. Its current president and chief operating officer, Mike Sievert, will become CEO in May after Legere’s contract ends. T-Mobile is trying to combine with Sprint in a $26.5 billion deal. Federal regulators have approved the deal, but attorneys general of 15 states and the District of Columbia aim to block it, saying it will raise prices for consumers. A trial is to start in December. Legere will remain with the Bellevue, Wash.-company as a board member. Sievert has worked at T-Mobile since 2012 and has been a board member for nearly two years. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chicago police fund pulls $67m from Ken Fisher

Chicago’s police pension fund, responding to lewd comments made by money manager Ken Fisher, has decided to pull about $67 million it has invested with his firm. The Policemen’s Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago voted Monday to terminate its business with Fisher Investments, according to an e-mail. It joins institutional investors and firms that have divested about $3.9 billion from Fisher since his Oct. 8 remarks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Chick-fil-A ending donations to organizations criticized as anti-LGBTQ

The foundation associated with the chicken chain Chick-fil-A Inc. is changing its charity strategy, ending donations to some organizations that have been criticized by LGBTQ activists, the company said on Monday. The Chick-fil-A Foundation will “deepen its giving to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger,” according to a news release. The company said its foundation’s only beneficiaries in 2020 will be Covenant House International, Junior Achievement of America, and local community food banks where Chick-fil-A opens new locations. Controversial past recipients like the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes will no longer be included. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Coty buys a stake in Kylie Jenner’s beauty business

Kylie Jenner is selling a stake of her beauty business to CoverGirl owner Coty, in a deal that values the reality TV star’s company at about $1.2 billion. Coty said Monday that it will pay $600 million for a 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics. It plans to launch more products under the Kylie brand and sell them in more countries around the world. The deal is expected to be completed early next year. Jenner, part of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality show family, founded her company in 2015. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ford may build its electric Mustang In China

Ford is considering making its new electric Mustang Mach-E in China, depending on how the trade war between Washington and Beijing plays out, chief executive Jim Hackett said. ‘‘We need to determine whether the tariffs are settled. And it would be great’’ if they were settled, Hackett told Bloomberg after a launch event for the car in Los Angeles. ‘‘We have a plan to build there if we have to.’’ While Ford is building the Mach-E in Mexico, Hackett said the company employs more workers in the US than its competitors.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

Emerging market firms that advocate for LGBTQ staff attract top talent

Companies in emerging markets that advocate policies inclusive of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender staff tend to attract and retain top talent, according to a new research. Led by the Boston Consulting Group, the report found there was no negative impact on the revenue growth of companies that openly supported the inclusion of the LGBT+ community. The study by Open for Business analyzed 96 emerging markets companies and found 37 of them had openly supported policies against LGBT+ discrimination, up from 19 in 2015. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Google to buy CloudSimple

Google announced plans to buy enterprise software firm CloudSimple Inc., another sign the search giant isn’t letting a flurry of antitrust investigations interrupt its expansion strategy. CloudSimple will join Google Cloud, a priority business for the Alphabet Inc. unit. The companies didn’t disclose financial terms. The acquisition could help Google get a foothold in a corner of the cloud-computing market where larger rivals, Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc., have run ahead. CloudSimple builds tools that help companies move information, applications, databases, and other systems from in-house data centers to the public cloud. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

California sues Juul for allegedly targeting teens in advertising

Juul Labs Inc. was sued by California for allegedly targeting teenagers with advertisements for its e-cigarettes. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the lawsuit at a news conference Monday in Los Angeles. The San Francisco-based e-cigarette company has become a target of government regulators attempting to stem an epidemic of new, young nicotine users who have flocked to the sleek device despite never having used cigarettes, in many cases. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Boeing directors failed in their oversight of the 737 Max, suit claims

Boeing Co. directors were careless in their oversight of the flawed 737 Max 8 airliner and failed to react promptly after two crashes killed more than 300 people, according to a shareholder lawsuit seeking to hold company board members accountable.The directors missed repeated red flags during development of the 737 Max’s automated flight-control systems and then waited months to investigate the role of design flaws in a fatal Lion Air crash late last year in Indonesia, according the suit filed Monday in Delaware Chancery Court by the Kirby Family Partnership LP. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WeWork to lay off as many as 4,000

WeWork is preparing to cut at least 4,000 people from its workforce as it tries to stabilize itself after the company’s breakneck growth racked up heavy losses and led it to the brink of collapse, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Under the plan, the company’s core business of subletting office space would lay off 2,000 to 2,500 employees, one of the people said. An additional 1,000 employees will leave as WeWork sells or closes down noncore businesses, like a private school in Manhattan that WeWork set up. Additionally, roughly 1,000 building maintenance employees will be transferred to an outside contractor. Together, these employees would represent around a third of the 12,500 people WeWork employed at the end of June. — NEW YORK TIMES