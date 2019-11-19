Thursday NETWORKING Real estate talk

Connect with other real estate professionals at this meetup hosted by El Tours Events. There will be a guest speaker from Investment Property Exchange Services. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., Ned Devine’s, 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Les vins Francais

Meet the CEOs of up-and-coming French companies with offices in Boston at this wine tasting from the French American Chamber of Commerce Boston. A range of wines, bouchées, and desserts will be available. Thursday, 6 to 11:30 p.m., Colette Wine Bistro, 1924 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. $54. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Health and environmental

Meet entrepreneurs working in health and environmental startups at this party hosted by nonprofit startup incubator Richi Entrepreneurs. The winners of a yearly startup competition will be announced during the event. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., WeWork Mass Ave., 625 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Put me in, coach

Learn the skill of “coaching” — encouraging the people under you to empower themselves and do their best work — at this management training from General Assembly. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $45. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

