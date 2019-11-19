EasyJet says it will be first major airline to operate net-zero carbon flights

European budget airline easyJet says it will become the first major carrier to operate net-zero carbon flights, offsetting carbon emissions from the fuel used on every flight. The company says Tuesday it will offset the carbon “by investing in projects that include planting trees or protecting against deforestation.’’ The cost of the program is estimated at 25 million pounds ($32 million). The airline described the effort as an “interim measure’’ while new technologies are being developed, including efforts to develop hybrid and electric planes. The measure is part of other initiatives to reduce emissions, such as using a single engine when taxiing. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKPLACE

Lloyd’s of London works to fix bad behavior

Lloyd’s of London announced a new campaign to encourage more people to speak up against “unacceptable behavior.” The campaign is part of a program of measures put in place to “accelerate progress towards a culture of integrity, respect and inclusion” across its market, according to a statement published on Tuesday. The move comes after a survey in September of about 6,000 passholders to the Lloyd’s insurance exchange, which found that only 41 percent of those who raised a concern said they were listened to or taken seriously, and more than one in five respondents said they had seen people in their organization turn a blind eye to inappropriate behavior. In March, Lloyd’s outlined a plan to address allegations of sexual harassment by setting up an independent whistleblower hotline and laying out potential lifetime bans for inappropriate behavior. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BEVERAGES

All Cokes sold in Sweden will come in recycled plastic bottles next year

Sweden will become the first market where all Coca-Cola products are sold in fully recycled plastic bottles as the beverage giant tries to reduce its environmental impact. The shift, to take place next year, will cut the use of new plastic by 3,500 tons annually, according to Coca-Cola AB and local bottler Coca-Cola European Partners Plc. Plastic packaging for 40 types of products, including Sprite and Bonaqua, will consist of entirely recycled material next year, except for caps and labels. A growing consumer backlash is leading the beverage industry to rush toward recycled plastic. Coca-Cola was recently named the top global plastic polluter in a worldwide audit of 476,000 pieces of waste organized by Greenpeace. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Disappointing results for Kohl’s and Home Depot raise worry before holiday season

Home Depot and Kohl’s both posted disappointing results on Tuesday, raising fresh doubts about the health of the American consumer heading into the crucial holiday season. The two retailers cut their annual forecasts for the second time this year. While the companies blamed shortfalls on specific issues — lumber prices at Home Depot and lower demand for women’s apparel at Kohl’s — the weak results sent jitters across an industry that has been scrutinized for any sign of weakness amid a record streak of economic growth. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-CIGARETTES

New York becomes the latest state to sue JUUL

New York has joined the ranks of states suing the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker. Attorney General Letitia James announced the lawsuit on Tuesday against San Francisco based JUUL Labs. It alleges the company used deceptive and misleading marketing of its e-cigarettes, contributing to a youth vaping epidemic. In a statement, JUUL Labs responded that “while we have not yet reviewed the complaint, we remain focused on resetting the vapor category in the US and earning the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and convert adult smokers from combustible cigarettes.” The company was sued by California on Monday and North Carolina in May. Illinois, Massachusetts, and several other states are also investigating the company. In the latest government survey, one in four high school students reported using e-cigarettes the previous month, despite federal law banning sales to those under 18. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOME CONSTRUCTION

Building up 3.8 percent in October

US home building jumped 3.8 percent in October, a positive sign for the overall economy as developers anticipate steady demand. The Commerce Department said Tuesday that housing starts reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.31 million. Starts for single-family houses were up 2 percent, largely because of construction in the West and South. Construction of apartment buildings rose 6.8 percent from the prior month. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Mazda recalling cars for a second time to replace air bag inflators

Mazda is recalling nearly 117,000 US vehicles for a second time to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators. The action covers vehicles recalled from 2013 to 2017 that received Takata replacement inflators because parts from other manufacturers weren’t available. Included are 2007 to 2012 CX-7 and CX-9 SUVs, and 2003 through 2012 Mazda6 sedans. Also covered are 2004 and 2005 MPV minivans, 2004 RX-8 sports cars, and 2006 and 2007 Mazdaspeed6 sedans. Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags. The chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister and hurling shrapnel. Dealers will replace front passenger inflators with parts that don’t have ammonium nitrate. Notification letters will be mailed by Dec. 18. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STREAMING

Disney Plus usernames and passwords being sold on hacking forums

Disney says its new Disney Plus streaming service doesn’t have a security breach, but some users have been shut out after hackers tried to break into their accounts. The news site ZDNet found stolen account usernames and passwords selling for $3 on underground hacking forums. Disney’s streaming service costs $7 a month or $70 a year. Disney Plus comes as Disney and other traditional media companies seek to siphon the subscription revenue now going to Netflix and other streaming giants. Disney is hoping to attract millions of subscribers with its mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films, and new series. Helped by promotions, including a free year for some Verizon customers, the new service attracted 10 million subscribers the day it launched last week. The popularity led to some technical difficulties in the opening hours. Those problems have largely been resolved. — ASSOCIATED PRESS