Thursday REAL ESTATE Mortgage rates

The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan rose to 3.75 percent from 3.69 percent the week before.

Friday

WORKSHOP

Impress with Wordpress

Learn how to use the website design software Wordpress at this workshop from General Assembly. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $95. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Express yourself

Learn how to make money with your art at this mixer from The Milli Blog. Guests speakers will share advice on managing money, dealing with legal aspects of the art trade, and investment tips and strategies. Friday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 730 Tavern, Kitchen & Patio, 730 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Free help

Explore how the many free classes available on Lynda.com could help your small business at this talk from the Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center. Friday, 3 to 4 p.m., The Exchange, Lower Level, Johnson Building, Central Library in Copley Square, 700 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Copyright, trademark law for startups

Learn the basics of copyright and trademark law at this workshop from the Startup Law Clinic, a collaboration between Boston University and MIT. Topics include avoiding trademark and copyright infringement and practical steps to take when starting a business. Friday, noon to 1 p.m., Martin Trust Center, 1 Amherst St., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

