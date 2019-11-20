The Massachusetts Port Authority has received responses from seven bidders for its 1.1-acre parcel on Congress Street at the South Boston Waterfront, next to the former John Hancock headquarters. As is typical for Massport, the authority is selling the development rights, not the land itself, through a long-term lease. The site, currently used as a parking lot, is next to the Silver Line Way bus stop and could accommodate up to 400,000 square feet of development, with the potential to increase that to 600,000 if the developer chooses to pursue air rights over the Silver Line right-of-way. Details of the bids were not made public for the parcel, which Massport refers to as “Parcel H.” The bidders are: Barnat Development, Drew Co., Fallon Co., Greystar, Lincoln Property Co., Skanska, and Trinity Financial. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

INTERNSHIPS

Program benefits students of color, immigrants

The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce is launching its Skills First Internships program, designed to provide access to college students of color, first-generation immigrants, and adults earning a degree later in their lives. The chamber is offering employers an “identity-blind” hiring technology to screen candidates, aimed at reducing any hiring bias. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has contributed $85,000 to the effort. — JON CHESTO

RETAIL

For Walmart, a fresh look at its produce aisles as it competes with Amazon

Walmart Inc., wary of Amazon.com Inc.’s encroachment into the grocery space, is revamping the produce department in its US stores. The nation’s biggest grocer will widen aisles, make fruit and vegetable bins more visible, and consolidate organic items in one spot, it said in a blog post Wednesday. The renovations, dubbed “Produce 2.0,” will be in 800 Supercenters by the end of January and in about 3,000 stores, including smaller format Neighborhood Markets, by the end of next summer. The changes follow improvements Walmart made to the quality and assortment of its produce, a key category for food retailers and one where Walmart’s offering has historically failed to dazzle shoppers. — BLOOMBERG

Advertisement

NEWSPAPERS

Hedge fund known for slashing costs now largest shareholder of Tribune

Hedge fund Alden Global Capital is now the largest shareholder of Tribune Publishing, the company that owns the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, and New York Daily News. Alden, a hedge fund known for layoffs and slashing costs at newspapers it acquires, bought the 25 percent stake from former Tribune Chairman Michael Ferro, Tribune said Tuesday. Tribune said that Alden paid about $118 million for the stake and that it is talking with Alden about adding two board seats. Ferro stepped down as Tribune chairman in 2018 amid sexual misconduct accusations. His time at Tribune was marked by a much-maligned company name change to “tronc,” which was later reverted; the sale of the Los Angeles Times; and pushing off an unsolicited merger bid from rival Gannett. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Target looks strong heading into holiday season

Target is bursting into the critical holiday season with strong third-quarter earnings as the company pushes faster delivery and invests heavily in stores, on technology, and on new brands. The Minneapolis retailer’s comparable sales, which also includes online, rose 4.5 percent. That reflects 2.8 percent growth in stores open at least a year. Third-quarter online sales rose 31 percent. Customer traffic to its stores and website rose 3.1 percent.

RETAIL

Value of Saks’ iconic Fifth Avenue store drops

“Cut-rate’’ and “Saks Fifth Avenue” rarely find themselves in the same sentence. Yet, Hudson’s Bay Co. is finding the value of Saks flagship store has plummeted over the last five years, pulled down by retail woes and sliding rents in a high-profile Manhattan shopping district. The building at 611 Fifth Ave. was recently appraised at $1.6 billion, according to a filing by the Toronto-based company, dropping almost 60 percent from about $3.7 billion five years ago. Hudson’s Bay is spending about $279 million to upgrade the Saks store. — BLOOMBERG

Advertisement

ENERGY

Spending spree takes bite out of Exxon Mobil debt rating

Exxon Mobil Corp. had the outlook on its top-notch debt rating lowered by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. to negative due to a “substantial” cash burn to fund growth. Over the past 10 quarters, Exxon has frequently spent more cash on its operations and dividends than it generated as it ramps up large projects from Guyana to Mozambique. Chief executive Darren Woods said now is a good time to be investing while rivals are retreating. But investors are wary, with the stock underperforming rivals over the past five years. — BLOOMBERG

PHILANTHROPY

Political turmoil is driving rich people to give more to charities

Wealthy people are making bigger donations to charities because of the US political climate, according to a Wells Fargo & Co. study of 525 people with annual household incomes of at least $240,000. Forty percent of respondents said they’re giving more than they did before because of politics, while 7 percent are giving less for the same reason. Of the donors who identify as Democrats, 54 percent said they’d increased their contributions in the past year, while 39 percent of independents and 18 percent of Republicans had done the same. — BLOOMBERG

RIDE-HAILING

Uber passengers in Brazil and Mexico will be able to record audio of their rides

Uber has been beset with safety issues and has faced accusations that some drivers have assaulted and raped passengers. One solution: Let passengers and drivers record audio of their rides in an attempt to document any issues. The ride-hailing company plans to pilot the feature in cities in Brazil and Mexico in December. It eventually hopes to launch it in other markets including the United States, although it has no timeline for possible expansion. The feature will allow customers to opt into recording all or select trips. Recordings will be encrypted to protect privacy, and users can later share the recording with Uber, which will have an encryption key, if they want to report a problem. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

VAPING

Philippines to halt importation of electronic cigarettes

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said he will stop the importation of electronic cigarettes and prohibit their use in public after a teenager contracted a lung illness tied to vaping. The ban comes days after the Department of Health said a teenager in central Philippines who’s been vaping for six months and also smoking cigarettes was diagnosed with a lung injury. The case is likely to be the first known in Asia of the mystery illness that’s killed almost 40 people in the United State and afflicted nearly 2,000. Once thought of as a useful tool to help smokers quit, vaping is now banned by around 30 countries including India and Brazil. — BLOOMBERG

FISHING

New England shrimp grounds struggle with warming waters

New England shrimp are still in bad shape despite a fishing shutdown that is unlikely to end soon, data show. The region’s shrimp industry, based mostly in Maine, has been shut down since 2013 because of concerns about the health of the population. Recent surveys off Maine and New Hampshire say signs are still poor, scientists with the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission said. A big part of the problem is that the shrimp thrive in cold water and the Gulf of Maine is warming faster than most of the world’s oceans. — ASSOCIATED PRESS