Saturday WORKSHOP Get likes for your business

Learn how to use Facebook advertising to benefit your small business at this workshop from General Assembly. Topics covered will include how to run a successful Facebook advertising campaign and how to identify a target audience. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $60. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

JOBS

Count yourself in

Learn how to get a job with the US Census at this information session from community space Make-It Springfield. A recruiter will answer questions. Attendees will need to bring an ID and a device for accessing the Internet, such as a smartphone or laptop. Resumes are encouraged but not required. Sunday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Make-It Springfield, 168 Worthington St., Springfield. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

