After 79 days on strike, Unite Here Local 26 has reached a tentative agreement with the Battery Wharf Hotel. Workers are set to vote on the contract proposal Friday afternoon.

The strike, the longest in Local 26’s history, was over sexual harassment and discrimination protections, job security for immigrants, affordable health care, and pay. The Battery Wharf was the only full-service, unionized Boston hotel that did not agree to a contract that was reached after the national Marriott strike last fall involving seven local properties. The contract resulted in “historic gains” in the industry, according to the union.

The strike has been highly contentious, driving away guests and upsetting residents who had to deal with daily picket lines and what some described as harassment from the workers.