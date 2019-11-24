Novartis AG has agreed to buy Medicines Co. for an equity value of about $6.8 billion, snapping up a promising cholesterol drug and adding to a string of acquisitions for chief executive Vas Narasimhan. Medicines Co. shareholders will get $85 a share, Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis said Sunday. That’s a 45 percent premium to the closing price on Nov. 18, before Bloomberg reported the two companies were in talks. The transaction value reaches $9.7 billion on a fully diluted basis that includes outstanding stock options and convertible debt, Novartis said. The deal brings an experimental cholesterol treatment, inclisiran, into a stable of Novartis products that includes the heart-failure medicine Entresto. Novartis’s CEO has relied on acquisitions to sharpen the pharma giant’s focus on cutting-edge drugs for cancer, rare diseases, and other illnesses. Shares of New Jersey-based Medicines had already tripled in 2019 with anticipation building over the blockbuster potential of inclisiran. Analysts estimate its sales could climb to more than $1 billion by 2024. Recent data on the cholesterol treatment, a partnership with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., suggest inclisiran may offer a differentiated option from other drugs from Amgen Inc. as well as partners Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi. The treatment relies on technology known as RNA interference, which essentially silences genes responsible for a disease. High levels of cholesterol are a leading cause of heart attacks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Average price of gas drops 3 cents per gallon, to $2.66

The average price of regular-grade gasoline has dipped 3 cents per gallon to $2.66 in the past two weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that retail gas prices may continue to drop a few more pennies this month as demand decreases when the work commute is interrupted by the holiday season, combined with inclement weather. The average US price of mid-grade gasoline is $2.96 per gallon; premium is at $3.20. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.89 per gallon, in San Francisco. The lowest is $2.10, in Baton Rouge, La. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

HEALTH CARE

Mayo Clinic, Abu Dhabi Health Services open hospital in UAE

The Mayo Clinic and Abu Dhabi Health Services Co. have joined together to open a hospital for complex care in the United Arab Emirates. Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City began accepting patients this month and is expected to be in full operation early next year. It is licensed for 741 beds and is designed to provide specialty care. The companies hope to make Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City a top destination for medical care in the Middle East. It will include a research center and the latest technology, including robotic surgery. This is the Mayo Clinic’s first joint venture to operate a hospital abroad. The Minnesota-based hospital opened a four-physician clinic earlier this year in London with Oxford University Clinic. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

MEDIA

With boss running for president, Bloomberg News sets rules

With Michael Bloomberg running for president, the news service that bears his name said Sunday it will not “investigate” him or any of his Democratic rivals, and Bloomberg Opinion will no longer run unsigned editorials. Editor in chief John Micklethwait announced the rules in a note to the news organization’s 2,700 journalists and analysts Sunday. ‘‘There is no point in trying to claim that covering this presidential campaign will be easy for a newsroom that has built up its reputation for independence in part by not writing about ourselves,’’ Micklethwait wrote. Bloomberg started the news service in 1990 to complement the financial information he sold to customers. It has since expanded, with its news available in many formats, including a television and radio network and Bloomberg Businessweek magazine. Micklethwait said Bloomberg reporters will cover polls, policies, and how the Bloomberg campaign is doing much as it does for all candidates. But it will not do investigative stories on Bloomberg or any Democratic contenders. It will continue to investigate the Trump administration, he said. Micklethwait pointed out the situation with Trump is different because he is already president. If other credible news organizations do investigative stories on Bloomberg or other Democrats, the Bloomberg news service will summarize them or publish them in full, Micklethwait said. To anyone who believes the news service shouldn’t cover Bloomberg at all, he said Bloomberg News “has handled these conflicts before — and proved our independence.’’ — ASSOCIATED PRESS