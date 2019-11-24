Sharpen your listening skills at this workshop from BostonSpeaks. Topics include active listening techniques and how to adapt to different communication styles. Monday, noon to 1:30 p.m., BostonSpeaks, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

CLASS

Your wish is granted

Find out how to use Foundation Directory Online (FDO), a research tool for fundraisers with more than 140,000 grantmaker profiles. This class is for nonprofit organizations looking for funding. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Exchange, Lower Level, Johnson Building, Central Library in Copley Square, 700 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WEBINAR

Do the research

Learning a new code is a major commitment. Figure out which one is right for you at this online discussion. This session will focus on how to maximize progress while learning a new coding language. Tuesday, 9:30 to 10:30 p.m., online. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

NETWORKING

Connect over breakfast

Meet with other professional women at this weekly breakfast from Female Professionals Work Hour. This meetup will include periods for networking and silent work. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday

NETWORKING

Gather together after turkey

Meet other professionals who live and work in the Seaport at this mixer from BNI Innovation. Thursday, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Gather, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. $5. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

