TikTok said Feroza Aziz, 17, had been barred from using her personal device to access the app but not because of her video this past week about China’s detention camps. Rather, the company said, it was because she had used a previous account this month to post a clip that included a photo of Osama bin Laden.

The incident raised fresh concerns about whether TikTok, owned by the Chinese tech giant ByteDance, muzzles its users in line with censorship directives from Beijing — an accusation the company has denied.

SHANGHAI — The video app TikTok reversed its decision to block an American teenager who posted a clip in which she discussed the mass internment of minority Muslims in China, and acknowledged that its moderation system had overreached.

After TikTok banned that account for terrorist imagery, Aziz used a different one. As the second video began to go viral, TikTok on Monday blocked more than 2,400 devices associated with accounts that had been banned for terrorist content and other malicious material. This, TikTok said, resulted in Aziz being locked out from her new account, even though her videos on that account, including the one on China, were still visible to others.

On Wednesday, Aziz expressed skepticism about TikTok’s explanation. She was blocked only after she posted about Muslims in China. Did she believe TikTok had actually shut her out for her earlier video? “No,” she wrote on Twitter. Earlier in the day, TikTok took down Aziz’s video about China for 50 minutes. The company said this was a human moderation error and the video should not have been removed.

Earlier this week, Aziz had said her video containing an image of Bin Laden was satirical, an attempt to defuse discrimination she felt as a young Muslim in the United States.

TikTok’s Chinese ownership has aroused US lawmakers concerned about censorship and users’ data.