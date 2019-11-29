Nearly a year after Warren proposed it, the wealth tax has the support of 6 in 10 Americans, according to a new nationwide poll conducted by the online research firm SurveyMonkey for The New York Times. That support has dipped slightly since July, but Warren’s plan remains more popular than most proposed tax increases, and its appeal across coalitions is unusual among high-profile campaign proposals.

Not surprisingly, that is also the profile of many who would be hit by Warren’s so-called wealth tax, which has emerged as the breakout economic proposal in the Democratic presidential primary race.

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s plan to tax the assets of America’s wealthiest individuals continues to draw broad support from voters, across party, gender, and educational lines. Only one slice of the electorate opposes it staunchly: Republican men with college degrees.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has also proposed a wealth tax, which would hit more taxpayers than Warren’s version, and several other candidates have announced their own plans to raise taxes on the rich, with varying degrees of detail.

The other policy plan dominating the primary debate so far — the conversion to a government-financed health care system known as “Medicare for all” — enjoys narrower support that breaks much more cleanly along party lines. Republicans overwhelmingly oppose it. Independents favor it 2 to 1, and Democrats support it by an even higher ratio.

As the Democratic contest barrels toward the first caucuses in Iowa and beyond, the polling continues to show a racial fissure on the subject of the economy, with nonwhite Democrats expressing more concern about their economic situations than white Democrats. Those more anxious voters are less likely to support Warren, or her wealth tax, a dynamic that could prove consequential as Democrats winnow their field.

The wealth tax has lost a few points of support since the last time The Times asked about the issue, in July. But it remains broadly popular, even more so than it was in February. Three-quarters of Democrats and more than half of Republicans say they approve of the idea of a 2% tax on wealth above $50 million.

Support for a wealth tax cuts across many of the demographic dividing lines in US politics. Men and women like it. So do the young and the old. The proposal receives majority support among every major racial, educational, and income group.

College-educated Republican men, though, disapprove of it by a 15-point margin, though a vast majority of Republican men with college degrees would have a net worth below the tax threshold. (College-educated Republican women approve of the policy by an even wider margin than their male counterparts oppose it.)

One note that might give Republicans pause: The wealth tax is much more popular than the tax-cut package that President Trump signed in 2017, which only 45 percent of Americans in this Times survey said was a good move. That’s a decline from April, when the law was drawing slightly more approval than disapproval.

The movement against the Trump tax cuts since then has been powered, oddly enough, by Republicans.

They largely still back the law — by 76 percent overall, compared with 20 percent of Democrats — but that support has dropped 6 percentage points since April.

Among Democrats, education has emerged as a key dividing line on economic policy. Warren’s tax is overwhelmingly popular (86 percent support) with Democratic voters who have graduate degrees. Among voters with a high school diploma or less, the policy is still popular, but meaningfully less so, drawing 75 percent support.

Accordingly, less-educated voters are also less likely to say they favor Warren on the economy. That fits with other polling that has found the Massachusetts senator struggling to win over voters without a college degree.

Strikingly for a candidate who has put so much emphasis on the economy, Warren is viewed with caution by voters who care the most about the economy, and by those who are most worried about it.

Among Democrats who say they are “very concerned” about losing their job, for example, 15 percent say they would trust Warren most on the economy out of all the Democratic candidates, compared with 23 percent of other Democratic voters.

Compared with the wealth tax, Medicare for all is a much more partisan issue. Republicans strongly oppose the idea; Democrats even more strongly support it. (Independents support it, too, but by a narrower margin.)

And Medicare for all doesn’t divide Democrats the way the wealth tax does. Democrats of all ages, races, and education and levels support the policy by similar margins.